ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged to Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential at CES 2025

Headlining the range is the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 series, featuring next-generation Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX processors and up to NVIDIA RTX™ 5090 laptop GPUs for unrivaled power in both gaming and creative workflows. The ROG Strix G16/G18 models complement this by offering AMD Ryzen™ 9 or Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 HX processors, making them ideal for AAA gaming and content creation.

ROG also introduced the versatile Zephyrus G14/G16, ultrathin laptops combining portability with uncompromising performance, as well as the 2025 Flow Z13—a 2-in-1 gaming tablet powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 and featuring a vibrant ROG Nebula Display. Completing the lineup is the ROG G700 desktop series, equipped with up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processors and up to NVIDIA RTX™ 5090 GPUs.

ROG's previously revealed ROG Phone 9 series is also available for purchase starting January 7.

CES 2025 attendees can experience these innovations firsthand at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102, from January 6 to January 9, 2025.

ROG Strix SCAR 16/18: Unleashing Ultimate Power and Precision

The 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 is powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 laptop GPUs. Featuring a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, these laptops excel in AAA gaming, high-performance tasks, and multitasking. ROG's Intelligent Cooling technology, with a custom vapor chamber, Tri-Fan design, and Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal, ensures low temperatures and noise levels, maintaining peak performance even in extended sessions.

The ROG Nebula HDR Display elevates visuals with its 2.5K mini-LED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2,000+ dimming zones, and 1200 nits peak brightness. 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and ACR technology enhance contrast and reduce reflections for immersive gameplay.

With up to 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM, a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and a futureproof upgrade design, the SCAR Series offers exceptional speed, storage, and flexibility. Customizable AniMe Vision and Aura RGB lighting add a personal aesthetic, making this laptop a powerhouse tailored for modern gamers.

ROG Strix G16/G18: Empowering Every Gamer

The ROG Strix G16/G18 redefine gaming and content creation with unmatched performance and cutting-edge design. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 9 HX or Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 HX processors and paired with NVIDIA RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs, these laptops deliver lightning-fast AAA gaming performance and seamless multitasking for resource-intensive applications. With up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, users can tackle demanding tasks with ease.

Advanced Tri-Fan Technology, a full-width heatsink, and full-surround vents ensure superior thermal management, keeping temperatures low during intense gaming sessions. Whether it's marathon battles or creative workflows, the ROG Strix G16/G18 maintain peak performance without compromise.

The ROG Nebula Display features a stunning 2.5K resolution, ultra-responsive 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time for smooth, vibrant gameplay. 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) technology enhance every detail while reducing reflections for an immersive experience. A built-in 1080p FHD camera and dual Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers make streaming and recording effortless, with crisp visuals and high-quality audio for sharing your victories.

Dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots offer expansive storage, with Intel models supporting PCIe Gen 5 on both slots and AMD models on one. This future-ready design ensures easy upgrades to stay ahead of evolving gaming demands.

The AMD-powered Strix G614/814models feature ROG pixel-pattern aesthetics, a robust armor cap, and a sleek hinge design for durability and style. Meanwhile, the Intel-equipped G615/815 models showcase full-surround Aura RGB lighting, delivering a bold, customizable look that complements any gaming setup.

Customizable hotkeys provide quick access to essential commands, empowering gamers to stay in control during critical moments. Whether you're leading your squad to glory or diving into creative projects, the ROG Strix G16/G18 are built to help you rise to the top.

Zephyrus G14/G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14/G16 deliver portability and performance in a lightweight CNC-milled aluminum chassis. The G16 is powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 laptop GPUs, while the G14 features up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5080 laptop GPUs, ensuring seamless gaming and multitasking.

The G14's ROG Nebula OLED Display offers 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 0.2ms response time, while the G16's 2.5K OLED Display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate with similar responsiveness. Both feature 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and NVIDIA G-SYNC® for smooth, tear-free visuals.

Advanced cooling with 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and vapor chamber or heat pipe systems keeps performance optimized during intense gaming. Weighing 3.46lbs (G14) and 4.30lbs (G16) with maximum thicknesses of 0.62" and 0.58", these ultrathin laptops offer exceptional portability. Stylish Platinum White and Eclipse Gray options with Slash Lighting add bold aesthetics.

The G14 integrates AI-powered tools like Microsoft Copilot for productivity and NVIDIA DLSS for optimized gaming. Both models include robust I/O options, such as DisplayPort 2.1 and USB-C with 100W power delivery, making the Zephyrus G14/G16 versatile and powerful companions for gamers and creators.

ROG Flow Z13: The Game-Changer in 2-in-1 Gaming

The 2025 ROG Flow Z13 is a versatile 2-in-1 gaming tablet that delivers portability and top-tier performance. Powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395, a cutting-edge chiplet-based design, it offers exceptional performance and power efficiency, perfect for its compact 13-inch form factor. With up to 128GB of unified memory, the Z13 ensures high-speed access for both CPU and GPU needs, boosting performance and responsiveness.

The Z13 features a 2.5K ROG Nebula 180Hz touchscreen with Pantone validation and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, delivering stunningly accurate visuals. Built from durable CNC aluminum, it weighs slightly more than a standard tablet and includes a 170° kickstand for versatile use. A 70 Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of gaming or productivity on the go.

A revamped stainless steel vapor chamber and 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans™ ensure quiet, efficient cooling even under heavy loads. The new ROG Command Center offers quick access to system functions, while an enhanced touchpad and keycaps make the Flow Z13 equally suited for work and play.

2025 ROG XG Mobile: More Than Graphics, Less to Carry

The 2025 ROG XG Mobile redefines portable gaming accessories with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 laptop GPUs and cutting-edge Thunderbolt™ 5 connectivity. This compact external GPU delivers peak performance in a striking new design, making it the perfect companion for gamers on the go.

A redesigned vapor chamber reduces weight by 30% with a new copper build while maintaining top thermal performance through 50% thicker capillary structures. Combined with an inverted fan outlet, the XG Mobile manages heat efficiently while keeping noise levels low. Advanced active bridge rectifier MOSFETs make it ROG's smallest and lightest external GPU yet, enhancing portability without compromising power.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and an SD card reader, all accessible via a single Thunderbolt 5 connection. Customizable operating modes and full Aura Sync support let users personalize RGB lighting through its semi-transparent case. With the 2025 ROG XG Mobile, gamers can enjoy flagship performance and portability, transforming portable gaming solutions.

ROG Phone 9 Series

The ROG Phone 9 series, including the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro, combines sleek, high-end design with the innovative AniMe Vision mini-LED auxiliary display. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, these gaming phones deliver unparalleled performance, supported by ROG's AI-driven gaming features and the advanced GameCool 9 cooling system.

The 3-nanometer Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform ensures ultrasmooth, lag-free gameplay, with Qualcomm Seamless enabling effortless syncing to Snapdragon X Elite-powered PCs. Enhanced components like the Oryon™ CPU, Adreno™ GPU, and AI-focused Hexagon NPU push performance to new heights, handling even the most demanding titles with ease.

Designed with a unique SoC-centered structure, the ROG Phone 9 series stays cool under pressure, especially when paired with the AeroActive Cooler X Pro clip-on cooler for enhanced heat dissipation. For a console-like experience, the ROG Tessen mobile controller transforms the phone into a professional-grade gaming device, offering exceptional comfort for extended sessions.

ROG G700 Series Desktops: Built for Performance and Flexibility

The 2025 ROG Strix G700 series desktops are built for gaming excellence, featuring AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K processors and NVIDIA RTX™ 50 Series Desktop GPUs. With up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM at 6000MHz and high-speed PCIe Gen 5 storage, the G700 ensures exceptional performance and responsiveness.

Designed for durability, the G700 offers both air- and water-cooling configurations, with a quad-fan system optimizing airflow. Tool-less access to the side and front panels simplifies upgrades, while standard-sized components extend the chassis's lifespan and ease maintenance.

The sleek design features a seamless glass front panel with minimal gaps, accented by ROG's signature "slash" design and customizable RGB lighting. Aura Sync support allows for a unified aesthetic with other ROG peripherals, while dust filters on the top and bottom panels maintain cleanliness for consistent performance.

With premium ROG-engineered components, the G700 series delivers top-tier gaming performance and flexibility in a sophisticated, durable design.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Gaming laptops are scheduled for release in Q1 2025, starting in February.

ROG Desktops will soon be available for Configure to Order on the ASUS Store, offering gamers the flexibility to customize their ideal setup. Additionally, multiple pre-built configurations will be available for purchase through major retailers Q1 2025. For more details, please contact your ASUS representative.

The ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro are now available for purchase through Amazon and ASUS Online Store .

For specific release dates and availability, please reach out to your ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18

Config Model Name G635L | G835L Marketing Name 2025 ROG Strix Scar 16/18 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Weight 18": 7.67 lbs

16": 6.28 lbs Dimensions 18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" 16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" Display 16" | 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090, 175W Max TGP, 24GB VRAM Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support PCIe 5.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack

2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 (Intel)

Config Model Name G615L | G815L Marketing Name 2025 ROG Strix G 16/18 (Intel) Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Weight 18": 7.54 lbs

16": 6.02 lbs Dimensions 18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"

16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" Display 16" | 18", Up to ROG Nebula, IPS, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5080, 175W Max TGP, 16GB VRAM Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support PCIe 5.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports Up to 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack*

Up to 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)**

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W^ AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Notes *2.5G or 1G Lan Jack depending on the configuration

** 2 x Thunderbolt 5 or 1x Thunderbolt 4 + 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C depending on the configuration

^ 380W or lower depending on the GPU

2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 (AMD)

Config Model Name G614F | G814F Marketing Name 2025 ROG Strix G 16/18 (AMD) Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Eclipse Gray Weight 18": 6.61 lbs

16": 5.51 lbs Dimensions 18": 15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21"

16": 13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" ~ 1.20" Display 16" | 18", Up to ROG Nebula, IPS, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti, 140W Max TGP, 12GB VRAM Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support for PCIe 5.0 on one slot) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3 IO Ports 1 x 1G Lan Jack

1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

1 x USB4 (DP, G-Sync support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Zephyrus G16

Config Model Name GU605C Marketing Name 2025 Zephyrus G16 Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Color Platinum White | Eclipse Gray Weight 4.3 lbs Dimensions 13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69" Display 16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090, 175W Max TGP, 24GB VRAM Memory Up to 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Zephyrus G14

Config Model Name GA403W Marketing Name 2025 Zephyrus G14 Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Color Platinum White | Eclipse Gray Weight 3.46 lbs Dimensions 12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72" Display 14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5080, 175W Max TGP, 16GB VRAM Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Flow Z13

Config Model Name GZ302EA-XS96 GZ302EA-DS96 Marketing Name Flow Z13 (2025) Flow Z13 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Color Off Black Off Black Weight 2.64 lbs 2.64 lbs Dimensions 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches Display ROG Nebula Display, 13.4", IPS, 180Hz, 3ms response times, 2560x1600, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch and Pen support, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 ROG Nebula Display, 13.4", IPS, 180Hz, 3ms response times, 2560x1600, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch and Pen support, 1500:1 contrast ratio Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 32GB LPDDR5X 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Webcam Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera

Rear Camera: 13M Camera Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera

Rear Camera: 13M Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 IO Ports 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio Combo Jack Battery 70Whr 70Whr AC Adapter 200W 200W

