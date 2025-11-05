ASUS Unveils Cutting-Edge Innovation at Embedded World 2025 with Intel Based Solution

At booth #4003, ASUS will present solutions built for automation, smart retail, robotics and medical and surveillance. These platforms highlight optimized total cost of ownership (TCO), robust design and long lifecycle support, an important requirement for modern embedded deployments. The company will demonstrate its comprehensive edge AI systems, edge computing, industrial edge server, industrial solution and IoT gateways, empowering smarter, more connected and energy-efficient operations. This demonstration emphasizes ASUS' collaboration with Intel to deliver next-level computing performance and reliability for real-world and AI workloads.

Event Details:

Event: Embedded World North America 2025

Embedded World North America 2025 Date: November 4-6, 2025

November 4-6, 2025 Location: Anahiem Convention Center, Anahiem, California

Anahiem Convention Center, Anahiem, California Booth# 4003

4003 Website: iot.asus.com



Visitors can explore:

Edge AI, edge computers and motherboards powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors

Fanless and ruggedized designs for industrial reliability and extended operations

Newly launched ASUS RUC-1000G, a compact, fanless industrial edge system featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra processors

Unlock Innovation Together with Intel and ASUS

"Our collaboration with Intel continues to strengthen as we jointly advance innovation at the edge. Through our shared expertise, we're enabling powerful, scalable solutions that address real-world challenges across industries," said Ray Lai, General Manager of AIoT Business Group at ASUS North America. Echoing this shared excitement, Wei-Yeang Toh, General Manager of ECG/Ecosystem Development Org (EDO) at Intel added "Our collaboration with ASUS spans their IoT and NUC product lines, featuring ASUS Edge AI systems powered by Intel—from entry-level to high-performance—supporting diverse vertical use cases. At Embedded World North America, we're proud to showcase this collaboration in action, demonstrating how ASUS and Intel together are empowering a smarter and more connected future."

About ASUS IoT

ASUS IoT, a sub-brand of ASUS, is dedicated to delivering reliable and scalable solutions for the Internet of Things and edge computing markets. With decades of engineering excellence, ASUS IoT provides a full range of embedded boards, industrial PCs, and AI-driven edge systems designed to accelerate intelligent transformation across industries including manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare, and smart cities.

Learn more at iot.asus.com.

Notes to Editors

ASUS Business website: https://www.asus.com/business/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Business LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asus-business/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

SOURCE ASUS Computer International