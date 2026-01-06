ASUS Unveils Full-Spectrum AI and Always Incredible Innovations at CES 2026

AI-empowered solutions across a diverse range of products enhance productivity, creativity, and everyday life

KEY POINTS

Empowering work: Workspace AI boosts efficiency with ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, NUCs, mini PCs, and the exclusive ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator





Workspace AI boosts efficiency with ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, NUCs, mini PCs, and the exclusive ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator Unlocking creativity: Creator AI powers ProArt laptops and co-branding collaboration with GoPro for AI-enhanced on-the-go creative workflows





Creator AI powers ProArt laptops and co-branding collaboration with GoPro for AI-enhanced on-the-go creative workflows Enhancing everyday life: Everyday AI powers brand-new ASUS Zenbook DUO and Snapdragon®-powered ASUS Zenbook A16 for smarter mobility and all-day productivity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today unveiled next-generation AI innovations at its Always Incredible virtual launch event for CES 2026, highlighting intelligent technologies designed to enhance productivity, unlock creative potential, and improve everyday life. Guided by its Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities vision, ASUS highlighted how the company is applying AI across Public and Private Cloud, Connected Edge, and Personal Client product lines to deliver smarter, more intuitive experiences.

The company's AI strategy spans seven key scenarios: AI Infrastructure, Sustainability AI, Workspace AI, Industrial AI, Everyday AI, Creator AI, and Healthcare AI. With a focus on Workspace AI, Creator AI, and Everyday AI during CES, ASUS is highlighting its AI advances and demonstrating how every user can harness AI to boost productivity and unlock creativity.

"The true value of AI lies in its power to simplify work, inspire creativity, and elevate daily life," said Samson Hu, ASUS Co-CEO. "At CES 2026, we are demonstrating how our comprehensive strategic architecture is leading the AI revolution by creating a complete, end-to-end AI experience that is Always Incredible."

During CES, ASUS is also providing a glimpse of its expanding AI product ecosystem. From powerful desktop PCs and sleek, portable laptops to compact on-the-go AI devices, and AI-enabled software and experiences, ASUS is delivering innovations based on a comprehensive strategic AI architecture. ASUS continues to expand its competitive advantage across a vast range of solutions, delivering intelligent technology that is truly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Attendees at the CES event in Las Vegas will have the opportunity to explore these innovations up close at The Venetian Expo, Level 3, San Polo #3403, from January 5 to 8, 2026.

Workspace AI: Powering next-generation productivity

With Workspace AI, ASUS is helping users with intelligent solutions that enhance productivity and security via seamless integration of Cloud AI and On-Premises AI. Central to this portfolio of products is ASUS MyExpert1 —an all-in-one AI platform that boosts productivity, improves work quality, and streamlines everyday tasks for professionals across business scenarios. MyExpert unifies five intelligent features within a single, intuitive interface, including AI Chat, Knowledge Hub, Advanced Tools with AI Writer and Mail Master, AI ExpertMeet with automated follow-up lists, and File Search for instant file retrieval. All functions are supported by reliable data protection, ensuring smooth and secure collaboration across local and cloud environments.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra

Blending sleek design, AI-driven performance, and enterprise-grade security, ASUS ExpertBook Ultra sets a new benchmark for professional Copilot+ PC laptops. Starting at 2.4lbs2, measuring .63in thin, and leveraging Nano Ceramic Technology, its magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis offers lightweight durability with refined aesthetics. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with up to 50 NPU TOPS3, and enhanced by Microsoft Copilot+ PC features and ASUS MyExpert, it enables AI-driven multitasking, accelerated workflows, and demanding AI applications. An advanced ExpertCool Pro thermal system; an anti-glare, anti-smudge 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen; six-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio; and a haptic touchpad combine to deliver an immersive experience. It also features ASUS ExpertGuardian, which protects devices with secured-core PC technologies, biometric authentication, and enterprise-grade BIOS and driver support services. With the rigorous MIL-STD-810H military-grade test and standard ASUS 3-year warranty, you can enjoy an extra peace of mind with minimized maintenance and maximized productivity.4

ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator

The ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator unlocks AI at the edge, instantly transforming any device into an AI-ready workstation. Powered by the Hailo-10H processor, with 40 TOPS of AI acceleration and 8GB of dedicated LPDDR4 memory, it handles large models and complex generative AI tasks with ease. Its plug-and-play USB-C compatibility supports Windows, Linux, and Android, enabling seamless integration into existing systems. Designed for edge Gen AI performance, it uses dedicated memory without slowing the host, supports diverse models — for example, LLM, VLM, Whisper, and others — and ensures developer-ready compatibility with frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX, empowering smarter workflows, real-time data processing, and robust on-premises AI applications.

ASUS NUC 16 Pro Mini PC

The ASUS NUC 16 Pro Mini PC delivers fast, intelligent, and secure computing for AI-driven enterprises. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with LPDDR5x memory, it accelerates AI development, machine learning, and advanced data analysis, achieving up to 180 platform TOPS for demanding intelligent applications. It also features ASUS AI SuperBuild, allowing users to train and customize Large Language Models (LLMs) locally, keeping sensitive data secure while enabling AI agents to run efficiently. Connectivity and reliability are built for modern workplaces with WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6, dual LAN, dual SSD support, and fTPM 2.0, while flexible expansion features — including simultaneous quad 4K display support, tool-less chassis upgrades, and Power Sync — ensure seamless integration across enterprise environments.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN55

Engineered for demanding enterprise, office, and industrial workloads, the ASUS ExpertCenter PN55. mini PC delivers high-performance AI for smarter, faster workflows. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors with up to 12 cores and 24 threads, integrated AMD Radeon™ 800M graphics, and an AMD XDNA2 NPU delivering up to 55 TOPS, it offers 10% more AI power than the previous generation. Complex tasks are completed faster and more efficiently with Copilot+ and other intelligent AI agents. Its compact 0.6-liter tool-less chassis features dual 2.5G LAN ports, six USB ports, WiFi 7, and supports four simultaneous 4K displays, while Radeon 800M graphics enable immersive visuals for content creation, professional applications, and high-end computing.

Creator AI: Where Creativity Meets AI Power

ASUS Creator AI pairs powerful hardware with exclusive ASUS AI apps like StoryCube, MuseTree, and ProArt Creator Hub to boost creative performance. Designed for demanding editing and on-the-go content creation, ProArt products blend speed, intelligence, and flexibility, helping creators work smarter and bring ideas to life seamlessly.

ProArt GoPro Edition

Designed for creators on the move, the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is a portable creator's kit that blends GoPro-inspired design with powerful performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 processor and 128GB unified memory, it enables smooth real-time video editing, AI upscaling, and multi-layer workflows. A dedicated GoPro Hotkey provides instant access to GoPro Cloud and GoPro Player, while StoryCube — the first Windows app to integrate both GoPro Cloud media and 360° video — organizes media by timeline, device, or location for seamless file management. The rugged 13-inch convertible form factor houses a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display, stylus support, and ASUS DialPad for precise color grading and intuitive control. Weighing just 3.04 lbs. with a 360° hinge, it comes with a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription for unlimited cloud storage and advanced editing tools, empowering creators to manage, edit, and produce content anywhere.

The ProArt GoPro Edition has received a CES 2026 Innovation award in the Computer Hardware & Components category.

ASUS ProArt PZ14

ASUS ProArt PZ14 (HT7407) is the most powerful ASUS creator tablet, built for creating on the go. Powered by the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor with up to 80 AI TOPS, it delivers smooth, AI-driven performance for demanding workflows. Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS Creator Apps, including StoryCube and MuseTree, enable smarter, faster, and more intuitive creation. Its ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display features vibrant colors, deep contrast, seamless motion, and anti-reflection coating and ensures eye-friendly viewing. Versatile accessories include the ASUS Pen, a Bluetooth keyboard, and a protective stand cover that supports multiple modes. With a 1.74 lbs., 9mm CNC-machined aluminum unibody, ProArt PZ14 is tested to U.S. MIL-STD-810H standards and features IP52 splash and dust protection, helping keep creators productive in any environment.

Everyday AI: Smarter, more connected living

ASUS brings intelligence to daily life by offering intuitive and responsive AI-empowered devices that seamlessly integrate with work, creative projects, and routine tasks.

ASUS Zenbook DUO

Redefining dual-screen workflows, the brand-new ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407) features a breakthrough dual-screen design with two 14-inch ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen displays. Its innovative hinge reduces the gap between the two screens by 70% for an improved dual-screen viewing experience, while the ASUS Lumina Pro OLED panels deliver immersive visuals with anti-reflection coating and a 48–144Hz variable refresh rate.

The laptop also offers six-speaker immersive audio and ScreenXpert annotation tools to enhance cross-screen collaboration. Powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processors with Intel® Arc™ GPUs and up to a 50 TOPS NPU, along with enhanced dual-fan cooling and a 99Wh dual-battery layout, it delivers discrete-level graphics performance on the go. Its full Ceraluminum™ chassis guarantees durability, complemented by a reinforced hideaway hinge, Smudge-Free technology, durable keyboard, and the new MagLatch docking system, ensuring the perfect balance of portability, power, and reliability.

The ASUS Zenbook DUO has received a CES 2026 Innovation award in the Artificial Intelligence category.

ASUS Zenbook A16

ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607) is engineered for commuters and mobile professionals who require a powerful yet portable powerhouse. Weighing 2.65 lbs., it combines a large 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display with high-performance computing, delivering expansive screen real estate without added bulk. Featuring the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme processor with an up to 80 TOPS NPU, it is the fastest and most powerful Snapdragon® laptop. It also maximizes on-device AI capabilities and power efficiency, supporting all-day battery life for uninterrupted productivity. The laptop lid, keyboard frame, and base are crafted from Ceraluminum™, an ASUS-exclusive material engineered for exceptional durability, wear resistance, and scratch protection. These surfaces also feature Smudge-Free technology, an advanced multi-layer ASUS treatment that minimizes fingerprints and smudges while maintaining cleanliness, a premium feel, and long-lasting durability. With pro-level graphics, users can seamlessly create, game, and work anywhere on this ultralight, performance-driven laptop.

The ASUS Zenbook A16 has received a CES 2026 Innovation award in the Computer Hardware & Components category.

ASUS Zenbook A14

Weighing at just 2.18 lbs. and crafted from ultra-lightweight, durable Ceraluminum™, ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) is a Copilot+ PC that delivers functional portability without compromise. Powered by the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor with an up to 80 TOPS NPU, it enables AI-driven multitasking and unique Copilot+ PC experiences for enhanced workflows. Compact, high-performance, and designed for professionals on the move, it combines a lightweight design, next-gen CPU power, and multi-day battery life of up to 35 hours of offline video playback for versatile, seamless computing.

ASUS V400 AiO

The ASUS V400 AiO (VM441QA) is the world's first all-in-one Copilot+ PC5 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform, combining efficient performance with an elegant, ultra-slim design. Its 24-inch Full HD display with wide 178° viewing angles and optional touchscreen offers a natural, comfortable experience for work, study, or entertainment. Powered by the Snapdragon X processor, ASUS V400 AiO delivers smooth, whisper-quiet performance for multitasking, light creative work, casual gaming, and full Copilot AI features with 45 TOPS on-device acceleration. With dual 3-watt Dolby Atmos speakers and streamlined I/O ports, this AiO PC provides a space-saving, energy-efficient, and intelligent solution for modern home and office environments.

ASUS V Series Home Desktop

Inspired by modern interior design aesthetics, the new ASUS V Series Home Desktop lineup (VM701MG, VM501MH, V501MV, V501SVC) blends natural textures, soft 4000K lighting, and rounded edges to create a warm, calming presence that fits seamlessly into contemporary living spaces. It pairs home-friendly design with quiet strength through an advanced thermal system featuring a larger chassis fan, a copper heat pipe, and rear-mounted airflow to maintain stable, whisper-quiet performance under load. Powered by up to the latest Intel or AMD Ryzen processors (including the Ryzen AI 7 NPU delivering over 50 TOPS for Copilot+ AI experiences), and configurable with up to dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs, each device delivers smooth responsiveness for everyday tasks, entertainment, and creative work. Built with premium solid capacitors, enterprise-grade durability testing, and 80 PLUS® Platinum power efficiency, the V Series is crafted for long-term reliability while integrating effortlessly into the modern home.

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

