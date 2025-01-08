ASUS Wins 14 CES® 2025 Innovation Awards, ProArt P16 Named Among Best

ASUS ProArt P16 laptop wins Best of Innovation in the Computer Hardware & Components category

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced it has been honored with 14 CES® 2025 Innovation Awards, celebrating its groundbreaking achievements in technology and design across various categories, including PCs, gaming, and displays.

ASUS Always Incredible Launch Event

Among the highlights, the ProArt P16 earned the prestigious CES® Innovation Awards Best of Innovation distinction in the Computer Hardware & Components category. It was also recognized as an Innovation Awards Honoree in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category, alongside the ASUS Zenbook A14, Zenbook S 16, and Zenbook S 14. These accolades underscore the leadership ASUS has demonstrated in both driving innovation and prioritizing eco-friendliness.

"Receiving these prestigious awards reinforces our commitment to advancing AI and transformative technologies," said Samson Hu, ASUS Co-CEO, speaking of the recognition. "With our Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities strategy, we are creating solutions that not only push technological boundaries but also promote energy efficiency and sustainability for an incredible future."

The recognition at CES® 2025 also highlighted the commitment ASUS has shown to leading the way in AI innovation. As a trailblazer in the tech industry, ASUS is integrating AI into products to enhance user experiences. ASUS has dedicated substantial R&D resources to create sustainable products with ecofriendly materials, lower energy consumption and improved battery efficiency, better durability, and enhanced recyclability.

Best of Innovation: Computer Hardware & Components Category

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606): The ProArt P16 is a powerful 16-inch laptop designed for creative professionals who value both performance and sustainability. Its slim, lightweight design is built to withstand tough conditions, while its energy-efficient components help reduce environmental impact without sacrificing performance. Powered by a 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop graphics, it handles demanding tasks like video editing and 3D design with ease. The 4K ASUS Lumina OLED screen offers stunning and accurate colors, ideal for visual work while advanced cooling keeps the laptop quiet and efficient. Additionally, ASUS-exclusive AI tools like StoryCube and MuseTree streamline creative workflows.

With ample storage, a long-lasting battery, and a focus on sustainability, it is the perfect balance of power and eco-conscious design for creative projects on the go. The ProArt P16 not only won "Best of Innovation" in the Computer Hardware & Components category but also received an Innovation Award in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category.

CES 2025 Innovation Award Honorees

Sustainability & Energy/Power Category

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): The Zenbook S 16 is a sleek, lightweight 16-inch laptop designed for mindful achievers. Its all-metal chassis features a lid made of Ceraluminum™ – an ASUS-exclusive high-tech ceramic that offers a distinctive aesthetic and impressive durability, making it the perfect blend of form and function. Equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor, the Zenbook S 16 delivers strong performance while staying cool and quiet. The vibrant 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display and six-speaker sound system provide an exceptional visual and audio experience. Combining elegance, power, and advanced tech, the Zenbook S 16 sets a new standard for ultraportable laptops. The ASUS Zenbook S 16 also won an Innovation Award in the Computer Hardware & Components category.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406): Designed for those who value both style and performance, this laptop features a unique Ceraluminum™ lid, a vibrant 3K OLED display, and immersive sound. Its sleek, less-than-half-inch-thin chassis houses powerful features like facial recognition and quiet cooling, all backed by all-day battery life.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407): Experience the perfect blend of power and portability with this ultralight laptop, weighing under 2.5lbs. Its durable, scratch-resistant design is paired with an impressive 32+ hours of battery life, while the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Series processor ensures smooth multitasking. Plus, enhanced security features like adaptive lock and multi-person detection keep data safe on the go.

Computer Hardware & Components Category

ASUS ProArt PZ13 (HT5306): With an ultra-compact form factor of 1.87lbs and 9mm-thick, this detachable laptop offers portability and military-grade durability with an IP52 water and dust resistance rating. Its 70Wh battery provides up to 21 hours of video playback, while the 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with stylus support ensures vibrant, precise visuals. Powered by AI, it boosts speed and security, and tools like StoryCube and ProArt Creator Hub streamline creative workflows. Plus, it includes a six-month CapCut membership for advanced video editing.

2025 ROG Strix SCAR16/18 [Intel]: Redefining gaming and performance, these 2025 ROG Strix laptops push the limits with the latest Intel HX i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-Series Laptop GPUs. The Strix SCAR models feature stunning 2.5K Nebula HDR displays, offering crisp visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks to bring games to life. Their advanced cooling solutions maintain the optimum operating temperature, ensuring smooth performance even during intense sessions, while the upgradable hardware allows users to stay ahead with the latest memory and storage options. The sleek SCAR laptops also boast customizable RGB lighting effects to add a distinct look to any gaming setup.

ROG MAXIMUS Z890 Extreme: The ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme is the ultimate in motherboard design and performance. It's built to get the most out of Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, fast DDR5 memory, and the latest graphics and storage technologies. Its sleek aesthetic includes a 5-inch color LCD screen that can be personalized to show vibrant images or live system stats. ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme offers the perfect combination of power, style, and customization.

ROG Project Dali: This groundbreaking laptop concept from ROG takes personalization to a whole new level, using the most vibrant e-paper to allow users to fully customize the look and feel of their laptop. The e-ink screen retains static images without consuming power, so the design stays even when the laptop is off. This innovative feature enables users to change the look of the laptop anytime without draining the battery. Inspired by AI-generated art, Project Dali lets users display custom designs, photos, or artwork, offering a blend of high performance and creative expression for any mood or occasion. Project Dali also took home an Innovation Award in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category.

Mobile Devices, Accessories, & Apps Category

ASUS 5G-Go Mobile Router: The mobile router combines a sleek, durable design with IP51-rated protection against dust and light water exposure. It comes with 5G technology for ultrafast speeds of up to 5.95Gbps, ensuring reliable global connectivity. With Wi-Fi 7, 2.5G Ethernet port, and 10Gbps USB tethering, it also supports Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) mode that allows users to connect to 5G mobile internet for extended periods of reliable, high-speed connectivity. The long-lasting 6030mAh battery provides all-day power, while features like quick VPN setup and Global Roaming capability offer advanced customization options. Designed for travelers, remote workers, rural FWA users, full-time RV and nomadic living, this mobile router ensures secure, high-performance internet access anywhere.

RT-BE58 Go: The RT-BE58 Go ensures seamless connectivity for travel, remote work, and home use. It supports 4G/5G mobile tethering, creates a private hotspot over public WiFi using WISP mode, and functions as a traditional router at home. With dual-band WiFi 7 speeds up to 3600 Mbps and MLO and 4K-QAM, it ensures fast and reliable connections for streaming, videoconferencing, and file transfers. Built-in security protects online activities, and setup is simplified with the ASUS Router app. The device also offers whole-home coverage and customizable guest networks, making it a versatile option for both personal and business needs.

Content & Entertainment

ASUS ZenScreen Smart Monitor Series: Designed for more than just work, the ZenScreen Smart Monitor Series offers versatility with options available in 27-inch, 32-inch, and other sizes. Its stunning 4K HDR display brings movies and games to life, while built-in Google TV provides access to the latest AI-enhanced features and over 10,000 apps for endless entertainment. Fans of streaming services will appreciate its multi-platform streaming app, making it easy to go live across various sites. From productivity to play, these sleek and versatile screens deliver an all-in-one experience.

For more information on the ASUS CES 2025 Innovation Award winners, please visit the CES 2025 Innovation Award website.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606), starting at $1899.99, is available for purchase at Best Buy and the ASUS Store.

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (UM5606), starting at $1399.99, is available for purchase at Best Buy and the ASUS Store.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406), starting at $1399.99, is available for purchase at Best Buy and the ASUS Store.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-PS76) in Iceland Gray, priced at $1099.99, will be available for purchase on January 13, 2025, at the ASUS Store and Best Buy. To stay up to date on availability information, please sign up here. An additional Zenbook A14 configuration in Zabriskie Beige, UX3407QA-X1P512, will be available for purchase at Best Buy for $899.99 during late Q1 2025.

ASUS ProArt PZ13 (HT5306), priced at $1099.99, is available for purchase at Best Buy and the ASUS Store.

Gaming laptops are scheduled for release later in Q1 2025, starting in February.

For additional information, please contact your local ASUS representative.

