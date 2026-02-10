AsymBio Establishes Integrated Technology Platforms Spanning the Full Biopharmaceutical Development Lifecycle

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock code: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), announced that it has established integrated technology platforms spanning the full biopharmaceutical development lifecycle. Through its end-to-end service capabilities, the company provides streamlined, integrated workflows for client programs from early development to commercial manufacturing.

AsymBio is a technology-driven biopharmaceutical CDMO focused on accelerating innovation and providing integrated development and manufacturing services for clients. Key platforms include:

AmigoCHO™ Cell Line Development Platform — Supports the development of high-titer, high-quality, and stable clones, including cell pool establishment, expansion, clone selection, and stability analysis. Upstream Process Development Platform — Covers process optimization, process scale-up, and process characterization, supporting workflows from preclinical material preparation and IND/BLA-enabling process development to technology transfer and scale-up. Project timelines can be shortened to as little as 9 weeks. Downstream Process Development Platform — Designed to shorten process development timelines while supporting higher product purity, reduced impurities, and improved yield, including chromatography process development, filtration process development, tech transfer and scale-up, and process characterization. Conjugation Toolbox — A modular and flexible toolbox that enables rapid development and optimization of diverse conjugation processes across multiple bioconjugate modalities, including ADCs, RDCs, AOCs, APCs, and other emerging conjugates. Supported approaches include cysteine- and lysine-based conjugation, enzymatic methods, engineered cysteine approaches, glyco-remodeling, and interchain cysteine re-bridging. The Conjugation Toolbox was shortlisted in the "Best ADC Platform Technology" category at the 2025 World ADC Awards. IMPACT Drug Product Development Platform — Delivers indication-, molecule-, and phase-accountable drug product development services. Supported dosage forms include high-concentration, lyophilized, liquid, and frozen-liquid presentations, with an emphasis on formulation and process solutions for complex and high-potency biologics. Payload-Linker CMC Development Platform — Offers multiple payload and linker options, including payloads (e.g., Auristatin, Maytansine, Camptothecin, Eribulin, PBD dimer, macrocyclic molecular glue, E3 ligase ligand, and others) and linkers (e.g., peptide linkers, PEG linkers, sugar linkers, and others). The platform brings extensive CMC development experience, supporting more than 70 IND and 13 NDA projects. Comprehensive Analytical Platform — Capable of efficient analytical method development and in-depth product characterization, covering critical quality attributes (CQAs) across every stage of the product lifecycle, and comprising the Physicochemical Platform, Mass Spectrometry Platform, and Bioassay Platform.

AsymBio will continue to invest in R&D and technology development, with a focus on advanced technology platforms and data-enabled manufacturing processes. The company noted that technology underpins pharmaceutical innovation; by integrating advanced scientific approaches with large-scale manufacturing experience, AsymBio works to help address complex challenges in biopharmaceutical development, improve manufacturing efficiency and product quality, and support the reliable commercialization of innovative therapies for global clients.

About AsymBio

AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group, focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. With more than 25 years of experience and global operations, the company delivers one-stop CDMO services from early-stage and process development to clinical, toxicology, and commercial-scale manufacturing. Building on deep ADC experience, AsymBio is expanding into NDCs, including RDCs, AOCs, PDCs, APCs, BsADCs, and dpADCs, while maintaining comprehensive service capabilities for antibody therapeutics (monoclonal, bispecific, and multispecific antibodies) and protein-based therapeutics (fusion proteins, recombinant proteins).

