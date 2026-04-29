Asymbl Expands MuleSoft Investment to Orchestrate Digital Workforce, Projecting $13 Million Productivity Impact In 2026

This partnership gives Asymbl enterprise-grade control, orchestration, and reliability across the integrations and AI providers that power its digital workforce.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymbl, the workforce orchestration company, is announcing a multi-year MuleSoft agreement, expanding its strategic partnership with Salesforce. The agreement establishes MuleSoft Agent Fabric as the orchestration, governance, and observability foundation for Asymbl's hybrid workforce, which is driving a 56x ROI for the business in 2026. This gives Asymbl unified Model Context Protocol (MCP) governance, agent-to-agent orchestration, while Flex Gateway provides redundancy across inference providers.

Asymbl's hybrid workforce operates with 58% digital workers and 42% human employees across 13 business functions including recruiting, sales, marketing, engineering, services delivery, and people operations, with additional functions in the pipeline through the next calendar year.

Scaling a workforce of this size and composition isn't something you can DIY. Today, tracking and governing how digital and human workers collaborate, share context, and escalate decisions requires a level of orchestration that generic tooling wasn't built for. Agent sprawl, tool sprawl, and context sprawl compound on top of each other. Without an agentic control plane operationalizing your digital labor fleet isn't just inefficient, it's irresponsible. MuleSoft removes volume constraints on the integrations, agents, and orchestration workflows that scaling a hybrid workforce of this size requires.

"Sustainable growth of a digital workforce depends on the ability to orchestrate, govern, and observe every agent in production," said Shivanath Devinarayanan, Chief Digital Labor and Technology Officer at Asymbl. "MuleSoft Agent Fabric delivers that capability across multi-vendor agents, tools, and models in a single control plane, and the MuleSoft Unlimited agreement gives us the headroom to keep building on that foundation as our workforce continues to expand."

In 2025, Asymbl's hybrid workforce produced approximately $5 million in annualized productivity impact, redirected more than 134,000 human hours of work, and delivered a 10x return on the company's digital labor investment. Asymbl projects $13 million in productivity impact in 2026 as digital labor expands across additional functions, with operating performance now measured against Revenue per Employee and Profit per Worker.

The Orchestration Foundation Behind a Growing Digital Workforce

Asymbl has operated as Customer Zero for workforce orchestration since 2024, building and refining its hybrid workforce operating model on its own business. As the digital workforce has grown, governance and orchestration have emerged as the constraints on continued expansion.

MuleSoft Agent Fabric addresses both. Once deployed, it will let Asymbl register every digital worker centrally, route work across agents and tools, enforce security and compliance controls on every action, and maintain real-time visibility into how the hybrid workforce performs in production.

The same foundation lets Asymbl deploy digital workers directly into customer environments, where the customer's own IT and security teams retain full governance over integrations and agent permissions. That matters for regulated buyers who cannot accept third-party agents operating outside their control.

Standardizing on MuleSoft Agent Fabric replaces a patchwork of point-to-point integrations with a single operating foundation, so the digital workforce can expand across additional functions without compounding integration complexity.

"To unlock the full potential of AI, businesses need more than just intelligent agents, they need a secure, integrated control plane to govern and orchestrate them," said Andrew Comstock, SVP & GM, Salesforce. "Asymbl's projected $13 million productivity impact is a powerful testament to what is possible when you combine visionary digital labor strategies with the robust governance of MuleSoft Agent Fabric. Asymbl isn't just driving massive ROI for their own business, they are building a masterclass blueprint for how our mutual customers can safely deploy, manage, and optimize AI agents in the real world."

From Customer Zero to Customer Practice

Consistent with the Customer Zero discipline Asymbl applies across its portfolio, the company proves and refines its operating model on its own business before bringing it to customers. The expertise developed by running Asymbl's own digital workforce on MuleSoft Agent Fabric, including architectural decisions, governance practices, and the Design, Onboard, Coach methodology, informs how the company brings its strategy and technology expertise to helping their customers build their own hybrid workforces through their three consulting practices. Digital Labor Advisory, which designs and coaches digital workers to perform and scale; Salesforce Consulting and implementation, which delivers the technical foundation for workforce orchestration; and Managed Services across any technology in your stack and your digital labor fleet, so your workforce orchestration keeps running and improving after go-live.

"Asymbl will continue to grow its digital workforce through 2026, and that growth requires an enterprise agent control plane that scales with us," said Brandon Metcalf, CEO and Founder of Asymbl. "MuleSoft Agent Fabric is the platform that meets that requirement. As with everything we bring to our customers, we prove it on ourselves first, and the expertise we develop running our own workforce on this foundation is what we then bring to the companies we advise."

The expanded MuleSoft investment builds on Asymbl's multi-year Salesforce collaboration, announced in February 2026, focused on advancing workforce orchestration across human and digital workers.

About Asymbl

Asymbl is the workforce orchestration company bringing together workforce applications to hire human workers, digital labor strategy to onboard digital workers, and platform expertise to bring it all together. We help businesses attract, design, manage, and scale hybrid workforces that drive more meaningful business impact, faster. Workforce orchestration aligns strategy, process, and technology so the right work is done by the right worker with clarity and accountability. For more information, visit asymbl.com.

Media Contact:

The Colab | PR for Asymbl

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SOURCE Asymbl, Inc.