Asymbl Revolutionizes the Talent Relationship Management Experience With Talent Intelligence and Recruiter Agent Products

New workforce applications bring together recruiting technology, intelligence, and digital workers on one connected foundation to empower recruiting teams with capacity to drive better business outcomes.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Asymbl, the workforce orchestration company redefining hybrid workforce orchestration across human and digital workers, is announcing the launch of Talent Intelligence and general availability of Recruiter Agent, built on Salesforce Agentforce. Together these products are advancing their Workforce Applications to the next level to deliver unified talent relationship management that will empower recruiters caught between outdated platforms and the pressure of today's fast-paced and expensive talent market.

With these new products, Asymbl is revolutionizing the talent relationship management experience by offering AI-incorporated workforce applications built on modern architecture with an intelligence layer and a reasoning engine that learns from business data, allowing pre-built digital recruiters to work alongside human teams, elevating them to do more meaningful work.

"After spending the last three years inside Salesforce beta programs living the design, orchestration, and performance management of digital workers on Agentforce and Slack, 95% of what we do now connects to the Salesforce ecosystem," says Brandon Metcalf, CEO and Founder of Asymbl. "Great recruiting has always been deeply human, and Talent Intelligence and Recruiter Agent are built to protect that by giving your best recruiters back the time to focus on the work that only they can do."

Released today, Talent Intelligence, now in limited general availability, is the recruiter brain leveraging the Asymbl Intelligence platform to levelset recruiting quality across entire teams. It goes beyond resume structure and keyword matching to incorporate pipeline history, interview feedback, assignment outcomes, and unstructured documents into a continuously improving model of candidate fit. It powers candidate search and matching inside Recruiter Suite, a Salesforce-based recruiting platform that creates the foundation for workforce orchestration, and provides the signals that digital workers act on across the platform.

As recruiters today are asked to manage more open roles and more applications than ever with smaller teams, Recruiter Agent, now generally available, is a pre-built intelligent digital worker built for supporting recruiting outcomes based on jobs to be done. It handles sourcing outreach, candidate screening, and interview scheduling within a single-platform workflow so recruiting teams can move faster without adding headcount. Built on Salesforce Agentforce and powered by Asymbl Intelligence, it reviews the full picture of candidate history, job data, client context, and pipeline, without any of it needing to be piped in from somewhere else. This empowers recruiters to have more conversations, build relationships, and make the decisions that they actually need to make. Recruiter Agent is available on the Salesforce AgentExchange.

To empower businesses at any stage of growth, these new Asymbl workforce applications are packaged into three editions, each built for a different stage of the talent relationship management journey. Start with Launch to modernize your talent relationship management stack with unified workflows, connected data, and out-of-the-box agentic building blocks included. Add Premier when you are ready to make every hiring decision faster and smarter with Asymbl's proprietary Talent Intelligence layered in. Move to Ultimate when you want a digital recruiter working alongside your team, an autonomous Recruiter Agent that handles the full hiring cycle so your human recruiters can focus on the work that requires human judgment.

"Recruiting teams today are being asked to do more with less, and the answer isn't to work harder or hire more," said Greg Symons, President, COO and Founder of Asymbl. "Talent Intelligence and Recruiter Agent gives recruiters the data and the capacity to focus on the work that actually moves the business forward."

To learn more about packages, pricing, and to watch demos, visit www.asymbl.com/campaign-workforce-applications-launch.

About Asymbl

Asymbl is the workforce orchestration company bringing together workforce applications to hire human workers, digital labor strategy to onboard digital workers, and platform expertise to bring it all together. We help businesses attract, design, manage, and scale hybrid workforces that drive more meaningful business impact, faster. Workforce orchestration aligns strategy, process, and technology so the right work is done by the right worker with clarity and accountability. For more information, visit asymbl.com.

Media Contact:

The Colab | PR for Asymbl

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SOURCE Asymbl, Inc.