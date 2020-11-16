At $7, the Little Caesars Pepperoni Cheeser!Cheeser! Pizza Only Tastes Like A Million Bucks

DETROIT, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is bringing back their popular Pepperoni Cheeser!Cheeser!, a large pizza with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil and a toasted asiago-parmesan crust. At $7 plus applicable tax, the flavor may feel extravagant, but the price isn't.

"It's no surprise that our customers asked us to bring back the Pepperoni Cheeser!Cheeser! pizza. The cheesy, crunchy crust is reminiscent of a toasted, asiago cheese bagel," said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. "When you combine that with the fresh mozzarella and sweet basil, it tastes like a pricey pie, but you're still getting the same value and convenience that Little Caesars always delivers."

Pizza lovers who download the Little Caesars app or order online can get early access to the Pepperoni Cheeser!Cheeser! beginning on November 16. Then, starting November 23, the pizza will be available HOT-N-READY when customers walk in from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., or all day, every day by request at U.S. Little Caesars restaurants for a limited time.

Little Caesars offers contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app and website. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens and never touched after baking. Little Caesars is home of the Pizza Portal®, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only national chain to feature this type of contactless pickup in stores across the country. Customers getting pizza delivered can add driver instructions when the order is place on the Little Caesars app, including having the driver leave their order at their door.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 13 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

