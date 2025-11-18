LITTLE CAESARS UNVEILS ITS MOST CRAVEABLE CRUST INNOVATION WITH NEW $9.49 STUFFED CRUNCH CRUST PIZZA

Featuring a toasted, cheese-stuffed crust and buttery garlic finish, the new favorite joins the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza for two craveable takes on stuffed crust

Little Caesars app users get early access to first of its kind product this week

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® is raising the bar for stuffed-crust innovation with the launch of its newest menu item — the Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza. Featuring a toasted, cheese-stuffed crust brushed with buttery garlic flavor and finished with herbs and breadcrumbs, this latest addition delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite. Starting November 17th, Little Caesars app users can be the first to taste the newest crust creation. Beginning November 24, Stuffed Crunch Crust becomes available in-store and Hot-N-Ready from 4-8 p.m. and online all day.

The brand is also featuring the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza, an online exclusive stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza brushed with Little Caesars signature Crazy Crust buttery-flavored garlic spread and sprinkled with Parmesan. The fan-favorite Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza offers a flavorful complement to Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza, giving fans another way to enjoy the stuffed-crust experience from the comfort of home. Both takes on stuffed crust are priced at $9.49.

"This campaign is all about celebrating how our fans enjoy pizza their way," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "Whether you're team crunchy or team crazy, we've got a stuffed crust that delivers big flavor and unbeatable value—something no other national pizza chain can match."

Both pizzas underscore the brand's commitment to giving guests more flavor for less. At under $10, Little Caesars continues to offer the lowest price on stuffed-crust pizza among national pizza chains*, making indulgence easier - and crunchier - than ever.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains

