VETERANS DAY MARKS 19TH ANNIVERSARY OF LITTLE CAESARS VETERANS PROGRAM

DETROIT, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its longstanding tradition of giving back to those who serve, Little Caesars® is once again offering a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo to veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage.

"We're proud to continue our annual Veterans Day tradition and show appreciation to the brave men and women who serve our country," said David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars. "Service and community have always been at the heart of who we are as a company. This small gesture is one way we can express our gratitude and honor the incredible sacrifices made by members of our military and their families."

Inspired by founder Mike Ilitch's service in the U.S. Marine Corps, Little Caesars established its Veterans Program in 2006 to support honorably discharged veterans as they transition to civilian life or pursue entrepreneurship. The program offers a variety of benefits, including discounts on franchise fees, equipment, and supplies, as well as financing assistance and marketing support, to help veterans open and operate their own Little Caesars restaurants.

No coupon is required to claim the free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo on Veterans Day. Veterans and active-duty military personnel will need to present proof of service, such as a military ID, DD-214 form, or veteran designation on their ID card.

The Little Caesars Veterans Program reflects the company's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact and giving back to those who have served.

