At a Time When We Are More Connected Than Ever, Consumers Seek More Than "Likes"

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era when people are seemingly in touch twenty-four seven via smart phones and social media, a new study by Hallmark shows people crave more authentic, meaningful connections to friends and loved ones.

Consumers surveyed said in the digital age greeting cards offer a more impactful and meaningful touchpoint in relationships. Surprisingly, millennials are more likely than any other generation to find greeting cards especially meaningful and more likely to feel noticed when they receive a card.

Consumers and health experts alike recognize the power of relationships and how they can impact our overall wellbeing and sense of worth, especially when it comes to combatting superficial feelings of connectedness.

"Social media in excess has been linked to increased stress, anxiety and loneliness," said Dr. Vania Manipod, psychiatrist and wellness blogger. "Strong human connections can combat this and increase our wellbeing. When it comes to relationships, it really is quality over quantity."

Additionally, survey respondents said they prefer a card over a text with the same message. At a time when much communication happens via likes and emojis, respondents said greeting cards help them express themselves and provide a more meaningful way to communicate true emotion.

"Although we have more ways to connect with one another, those connections are often fleeting and can leave us feeling disconnected and lonelier than ever," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer for Hallmark Greetings. "While digital communications can provide connections with many, cards have the power to make and strengthen personal connections. A card is a simple way to make connections more impactful and meaningful. "

Other interesting findings from the study include:

Millennials find greeting cards more meaningful today than they were 10 years ago.

People send and receive cards for holidays, but according to research, getting a card "just because" can be more meaningful.

Men are more likely than women to send cards for holidays.

More than three-fourths of consumers have sent and received greetings cards within the past year.

