At AC Event, eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti Advises NJ Police Chiefs: AI Can Help You Do More With Fewer Resources

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Enforcement departments across the nation face a triple challenge of budget crunches, personnel shortages, and escalating regulatory requirements.

eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti

But agencies that work with eMazzanti Technologies can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to accomplish more with fewer resources, noted Carl Mazzanti, President of the IT managed services provider, during a presentation to a dozens of New Jersey police chiefs who gathered in Atlantic City. His company is a leading provider of IT services and cybersecurity solutions, Microsoft expert, and a key Watchguard partner.

"We are not here to sell you software — we are here to help you solve real operational challenges," said Mazzanti. "Law enforcement agencies across this country are being asked to do more with less, and the technology exists right now to help them do exactly that."

The challenge "is already here," Mazzanti told the assembled chiefs. "But AI and Automation can maximize existing personnel and resources in ways that traditional approaches simply cannot."

Mazzanti presented police chiefs with three concrete action steps that "any department" can begin implementing immediately. "The first is process automation," he said. "This involves using technology to automatically handle routine IT functions such as system patching, backups, and maintenance, which reduces the technical burden on staff."

The second involves deploying such digital labor as Microsoft Copilot, which can take over repetitive administrative tasks and streamline paperwork that currently consumes officers' time, freeing them for high-function activity.

"When a single piece of data entered digitally propagates across multiple forms and systems automatically, departments report that project completion time drops from hours to minutes," Mazzanti explained. "Microsoft solutions can be layered and tailored to your specific workflows. This is not a one-size-fits-all product pitch — it is a sustained modernization partnership."

The third process is an ongoing technology partnership, in which eMazzanti conducts regular strategic working sessions on-site with departments to continuously align technology with organizational changes and evolving operational needs.

Mazzanti also addressed the escalating cybersecurity threat facing police departments, citing a real-world New Jersey case. "An employee who opened a personal email on a department-issued device unintentionally unleashed a ransomware attack that rapidly spread through the network, locking criminal investigative files and crippling day-to-day administrative operations," he recounted. "This illustrates how a single lapse in protocol can paralyze an entire agency.

Tightened requirements of CJIS Security Policy version 6.0 significantly raises the compliance bar for mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops used in law enforcement contexts, Mazzanti added.

He emphasized that eMazzanti's eCare Network Management service monitors equipment around the clock, automatically creating support tickets when problems are detected, applying patches, and performing regular virus, malware, and disk maintenance checks.

"AI-powered automated defenses can lock down systems to stop malware and other attacks, block unauthorized changes, and keep pace with evolving threat vectors — all at competitive price points," Mazzanti added. "AI is the anti-inflation. Agencies that prepare in advance are in a far stronger position to protect both their operations and the communities they serve."

Mazzanti concluded his remarks by summarizing four overarching messages for New Jersey's police chiefs:

Law enforcement agencies must do more with less;

AI-backed technology delivers meaningful efficiency and cost savings;

Automated, layered digital defenses combined with training can keep departments safe from cyber threats;

Agencies that invest in technology preparation now will be better positioned to protect their communities in the years ahead.

"Our continuous cultural and operational change management adds efficiency to your operations," Mazzanti said. "We are here today, and we will be here tomorrow as your long-term partners."

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cybersecurity assessments and protection services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies eleven times, including eight consecutive years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year, and as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies