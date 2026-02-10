eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti Keynote Advises Cybersecurity Strategies for Pool and Spa Professionals at NESPA Atlantic City

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During a featured presentation at the recent Northeast Spa and Pool Association (NESPA) Show in the Atlantic City Convention Center, eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti addressed the urgent and growing cybersecurity challenges facing pool and spa retailers, distributors, and service organizations.

"Businesses of all sizes in the pool & spa industry handle volumes of sensitive customer data, a prime target for sophisticated Cybercriminals," Mazzanti noted during the session, Protecting Your Business From Cyber Threats in an AI Driven World. His company is a leading provider of IT services and cybersecurity solutions, Microsoft expert, and a key Watchguard partner.

"Nation-state and other bad actors are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their threats," he noted. "Small and midsize companies often assume they are too small to be targeted, but the opposite is true. Bad actors believe these firms have fewer resources to defend themselves, and they exploit that gap."

Mazzanti's presentation outline the evolving threat landscape, including AI enabled phishing attacks, zero–enabled phishing attacks, zeroday vulnerabilities, –day vulnerabilities, nation state threat actors, and –state threat actors, and thirdparty–party vendor risks. He also provided actionable strategies for strengthening cybersecurity posture, including:

Multi–factor authentication (MFA)

Penetration testing and vulnerability assessments

SIEM/SOC monitoring

AI powered–powered automated defenses

Employee cybersecurity training

Vendor cybersecurity audits

He emphasized that technology alone is not enough. "Cybersecurity is both a technology challenge and a people challenge," Mazzanti said. "Bad actors now use artificial intelligence to create highly convincing phishing attacks. Your team members are the first line of defense, and training is essential."

Cybersecurity incidents "do far more than disrupt operations or cause direct financial loss," he added. "They can result in litigation, fines, reputational damage, and long-term erosion of customer trust. The business impacts are severe and lasting.–term erosion of customer trust. The business impacts are severe and lasting."

A nationally recognized expert on cybersecurity and IT modernization, Mazzanti demonstrated how AI driven automation and 24×7 managed services can help organizations secure their networks, safeguard customer data, and maintain driven–driven automation and 24×7 managed services can help organizations secure their networks, safeguard customer data, and maintain compliance with evolving regulations.

He also highlighted a partnership between eMazzanti Technologies and i3 International, the leading manufacturer of advanced Video Surveillance and Loss Prevention solutions. The collaboration enables eMazzanti Technologies to offer customers a customized suite of asset protection products, including high-definition cameras, intelligent video analytics and central management systems. i3 International technology also provides advanced analytical capabilities that allow business owners to analyze their operations, determine trends and improve performance.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cybersecurity assessments and protection services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies eleven times, including eight consecutive years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year and also as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 2024.

