At Close Range: The Zephyr Connect App Offers the Ultimate in Kitchen Convenience and Ease

Many people around the world have become more acquainted with their kitchens the past year. Kitchen renovations are in full swing and consumers are integrating appliances and technology that make their lives easier. The new Zephyr Connect app is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering design-driven, forward-thinking kitchen ventilation technology , with quality customer service and overall user peace of mind.

The Zephyr Connect app, integrates with Alexa and Google Home devices to let cooks control their range hood by voice — an industry first. Home chefs have become accustomed to using voice-activated assistance in the kitchen, relying on Alexa to pull up a favorite cast-iron skillet pizza recipe or control the cooking soundtrack while hands are busy mincing garlic or stirring the sauce. Zephyr Connect makes that easy to do with your range hood — "Alexa, turn on Zephyr," or "Hey Google, set Zephyr to speed 5"— just shout out your command and consider it done. The app is currently compatible with select wall, island, and insert models. That includes the new Tidal Wall pro-style hood with sleek beveled edges, virtually silent PowerWave™ blower technology, and touch controls that light up when you approach the hood and automatically power off when you're done.

The Zephyr Connect app will also dish out advice on things you didn't know to ask for with its intuitive support technology. For instance, when was the last time you remembered to clean your grease filter? The app sends reminders when it's time to clean or replace filters, linking directly to the model, the right parts to purchase, and how-to videos that walk you through the install. Users will also be notified if the hood has been left on for more than three hours. With the app, you can now turn off your hood from anywhere. With a quick swipe, you can also connect to Zephyr's Product Support team, using real-time diagnostics to troubleshoot issues and access warranty information right through the app.

"When designing Zephyr Connect, we wanted it to be more than a voice-controlled range hood," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "We take pride in our top-tier customer care and believe that quick, quality service is an essential component of high-end design. Our number one customer service goal is to respond quickly and professionally; the Zephyr Connect App allows us to do this while still providing a personalized experience for our customers."

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with the introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information on the select wall, island, and insert models compatible with Zephyr Connect, visit zephyronline.com.

