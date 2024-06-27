Zephyr Introduces The Industry-First Presrv™ Outdoor Kegerator & Beverage Cooler

Two Coolers In One – Presrv Rivals The Competition With Its Ability To Function As A Beverage Cooler When A Keg Is Not Installed

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the indoor kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, introduces the first Presrv™ Outdoor Kegerator & Beverage Cooler that effortlessly converts from a kegerator to a beverage cooler when a keg is not installed. This unique versatility makes it the ideal solution for entertaining large parties or everyday use for easy access to chilled beverages.

The Presrv™ Kegerator & Beverage Cooler redefines convenience and versatility. When a keg isn't needed, this innovative unit transforms into a beverage cooler, offering two coolers in one. It features four glass shelves that can chill up to 107 cans of soda, seltzers, water, and juice. Ideal for an outdoor kitchen, its hybrid functionality is perfect for hosting large parties or simply keeping the family's favorite drinks within easy reach.

"We have customers who only use the kegerator functionality a few times a year, but love the ability to install multiple keg sizes for larger parties and events," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr VP of Marketing. "The remainder of the year, the unit is used as a beverage cooler. So, whether you're a beer enthusiast, casual entertainer, or someone who enjoys a variety of beverages, this is the ultimate solution for indoor and outdoor entertaining."

Featuring a sleek, 24-inch stainless steel design, the unit is available in two models: an indoor version with a glass display window and an outdoor/indoor version with a full stainless-steel exterior. The Kegerator & Beverage Cooler can function as a freestanding appliance or be installed under a countertop, and it includes an integrated door lock for added security.

The Presrv Outdoor Kegerator & Beverage Cooler offers customizable options with single, double, and triple tap configurations, supported by a Beer Line Cooling System that ensures a lasting chill and foam-reduced finish. Tap kits — which include the tower(s), CO 2 tank, regulator, and D-style keg couplers — are sold separately. A compatible, optional nitrogen conversion kit allows customers enjoy even more beverage options such as cold brew coffee. The unit features PreciseTemp™ technology, utilizing multiple internal sensors to maintain accurate temperatures ranging from 32 to 65°F. Additional features include 3-Color LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber, an easy-to-clean stainless steel drip tray, electronic capacitive touch controls, and Active Cooling Technology for even temperature distribution.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. For more information about the Presrv® Outdoor Kegerator & Beverage Cooler and to explore the full range of Zephyr products, visit https://zephyronline.com/.

SOURCE Zephyr