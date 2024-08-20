Zephyr Introduces the Next Generation of Siena Range Hoods with Industry-First TruHue™ Technology

TruHue™ Matches Color Temperature of Range Hood Lighting to Primary Kitchen Lighting

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the indoor kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, introduces the next generation of Siena range hoods: Siena Wall, Siena Pro Wall, and Siena Pro Island. All three models are enhanced with dual-level LumiLight LED lighting with TruHue™ technology, an industry-first innovation that allows users to seamlessly adjust the color temperature of the range hood lighting to match the primary kitchen lighting.

The new Siena models are equipped with ICON Touch® LCD controls, which now feature a smart user interface with LCD screen that displays fan speed levels, light levels, clean filter reminders, and TruHue™ settings. This enhanced user interface ensures a convenient and intuitive experience, perfect for both culinary professionals and home chefs.

All three models feature dual-level LumiLight LED lighting with TruHue™ technology, a groundbreaking technology that allows users to seamlessly adjust the color temperature of the range hood lighting. With TruHue™, users can effortlessly match the range hood's illumination to the kitchen's primary lighting, offering five increments: 2800K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, and 5000K.

"Lighting plays a crucial role in modern kitchen design, and TruHue™ was developed to complement the carefully crafted lighting throughout the space," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr VP of Marketing. "With TruHue™, task lighting now matches the kitchen's ambient lighting and highlights interior designers work, while also enhancing the appearance of food and the cooking surface."

In addition to its cutting-edge technology, the Siena series feature a sleek, newly designed body with seamless welding and polished finishes, bringing an elevated sense of luxury to contemporary kitchens. This refined design enhances the modern aesthetic, making the Siena range hoods a standout feature in any stylish home.

All models are equipped with Airflow Control Technology (ACT™) and are compatible with an optional ADA-compliant wireless remote control. This ensures accessibility and ease of use for all users, enhancing the overall cooking experience.

Additional Siena product features include:

Siena Wall

30" or 36" width x 22" depth

Stainless steel

650 CFM blower

ACT 390, and 290 CFM built-in

8" round vertical & horizontal ducting

5-speed ICON Touch LCD controls

Dual level LumiLight LED lighting with industry-first TruHue

Hybrid baffle filters

Mounting height range: 24" – 34"

Optional recirculating kit, extension duct cover, and wireless remote control

Warranty: 3 years parts, 1 year labor

Siena Pro Island

36", 42", or 48" width x 24" depth

42" or 48" width x 28" depth

Stainless steel

1,200 CFM dual blowers

ACT 590, and 390 CFM built-in

10" round vertical ducting

5-speed ICON Touch LCD controls

Dual level LumiLight LED lighting with industry-first TruHue

Hybrid baffle filters

Mounting height range: 24" – 34"

Optional extension duct cover and wireless remote control

Warranty: 3 years parts, 1 year labor

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. For more information about the Presrv® Outdoor Kegerator & Beverage Cooler and to explore the full range of Zephyr products, visit https://zephyronline.com/.

