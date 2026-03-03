At HIMSS and Swaay.Health LIVE 2026, MWW Health Elevates Communications as a Key Driver of Healthcare Innovation, Adoption, and Growth

Gold Sponsorship of Swaay.Health LIVE 2026 and curated presence at HIMSS 2026 reinforce firm's leadership across digital health, health IT, MedTech, providers, and payers

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations race to bring new technologies, care models, and data-driven solutions to market, success increasingly depends not only on innovation, but on adoption, trust, and measurable impact. Against this backdrop, MWW Health, the dedicated healthcare division of leading independent PR firm MikeWorldWide (MWW), today announced its Gold Sponsorship of Swaay.Health LIVE 2026 and an expanded, high-touch presence alongside the Swaay.Health community at HIMSS 2026.

Digital health, MedTech, and data-enabled platforms have moved beyond the promise phase. As reimbursement tightens, regulation intensifies, workforces strain, and outcomes come under scrutiny, innovation alone is no longer enough. In this environment, communications is not a downstream support function, it is a core growth lever. Recognizing this shift, MWW Health is at HIMSS and Swaay.Health LIVE to help healthcare leaders translate innovation into impact.

MWW Health partners across priority sectors including digital health and AI-enabled platforms, MedTech and diagnostics, healthcare IT, provider organizations and health systems, and payer and value-based care innovators. Over the past year, the firm has supported a growing roster of healthcare clients through funding announcements, high-profile platform launches, clinical milestones, executive transitions, policy work, regulatory milestones, and reputation-shaping initiatives. This work reinforces MWW Health's role as an integrated communications partner for organizations scaling in complex and highly scrutinized environments.

"At a time when innovation cycles are accelerating and expectations are rising, healthcare organizations cannot afford disconnected or reactive communications," said Ryan Lilly, Managing Director, MWW Health. "The organizations that succeed will be those that clearly connect innovation to outcomes, including how it improves care delivery, supports clinicians, and delivers measurable value. Our role is to help healthcare leaders communicate with focus and credibility in ways that build trust and drive adoption."

John Lynn, Founder of Healthcare Scene, which includes the Healthcare IT Today and Swaay.Health communities, added:

"Healthcare leaders are under more pressure than ever to show that innovation actually works in the real world. The conversations happening across the Swaay.Health and Healthcare IT Today communities reflect a clear shift toward adoption, trust, and outcomes. Partners like MWW Health play an important role in helping organizations communicate with credibility as they navigate growth, complexity, and change."

At HIMSS 2026, MWW Health will activate its sponsorship through curated engagement at the Swaay.Health Lounge inside the Healthcare IT Today Booth #6453, including hosted conversations and one-on-one meetings with healthcare executives navigating digital transformation, commercialization, and reputation-building. The firm will also participate in Swaay.Health-led programming and community convenings, sharing practical perspectives on how integrated communications, spanning earned media, executive and clinical thought leadership, policy and regulatory engagement, and issues management, can support sustainable growth.

MWW Health's Gold Sponsorship of Swaay.Health 2026 reflects a shared belief that healthcare innovation must be paired with strong communications strategy to drive adoption and stakeholder alignment. Together, through its presence at Swaay.Health LIVE 2026 and HIMSS 2026, MWW Health is advancing communications as a growth-critical function while supporting leaders redefining healthcare delivery and patient care.

Connect with MWW Health

Healthcare leaders managing communications, innovation, commercialization, or growth that are attending HIMSS 2026 are invited to connect with the MWW Health team at the Swaay.Health Lounge inside the Healthcare IT Today Booth #6453 or reach out directly to schedule a conversation: [email protected]

