MikeWorldWide Acquires HudsonLake, the Nation's Leading Change Management and Workforce Communications Firm

HudsonLake also brings deep experience in labor relations, crisis management, healthcare, and transportation communications for some of the world's most important companies to MikeWorldWide's Corporate Communications and Advisory Practice

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), the nation's leading independent public relations firm, today announced the acquisition of HudsonLake, a strategic communications firm specializing in organizational change, employee experience, and workforce communications. The acquisition brings workforce strategy into MWW's core offerings, enabling the firm to manage reputation across every stakeholder group. HudsonLake will continue to operate as HudsonLake, a MikeWorldWide company.

HudsonLake, a MikeWorldWide Company

Organizations today operate in a state of constant pressure, where reputation is shaped in real time by multiple, often competing stakeholders — from employees to consumers to policymakers. Yet workforce communications have often been treated separately from broader communications strategy, creating a gap between what organizations say and what they do. HudsonLake closes that gap, bringing an important piece into MWW's model, delivering a unified approach to managing reputation from the inside out.

The combination unites two leading firms with significant experience in communications and transformation as MikeWorldWide approaches its 40th anniversary and HudsonLake marks 25 years.

HudsonLake brings deep proficiency in organizational transformation, employee and leadership communications, talent strategy and employee experience, employer branding and recruitment marketing, and labor and workforce relations.

HudsonLake has partnered with leading organizations including Toyota, 7-Eleven, American Airlines, PeaceHealth, Delta Air Lines, and Halperin Park — advising on transformation, workforce strategy, and high-stakes communications across healthcare, transportation and travel, financial and professional services, consumer brands, and technology, where reputation is directly tied to performance.

MikeWorldWide brings a long history of advising organizations in high-stakes moments where business decisions, workforce dynamics, and public perception come together. The firm's expertise spans crisis management, labor relations, corporate communications, workforce strategy, and public affairs — built over decades of helping leaders navigate complexity across industries including transportation and healthcare, where operational continuity and public trust are critical.

Building on this expertise, MWW will expand its presence in Washington, D.C., with the relaunch and growth of its DC Metro office — reinforcing its strength at the intersection of communications, policy, and public affairs. The firm regularly counsels organizations navigating regulatory complexity, government engagement, and public scrutiny, ensuring business priorities are communicated clearly and credibly.

"The future of reputation is continuous, connected, and built from the inside out," said Michael Kempner, CEO and founder of MikeWorldWide. "Organizations are judged in real time by how they operate, not just how they communicate. Workforce communications has been a critical seat at the table. With the addition of HudsonLake, we've built a model designed for where reputation is going, not where it's been."

"By joining MikeWorldWide, HudsonLake will not just keep pace, it will have the next-gen tools, resources, scale and complementary capabilities to outpace the expectations of its client partners and continue to be a 'best place to work' for its people," said Cynthia Hudson, HudsonLake's founder. "There is no better partner to propel HudsonLake into its next chapter."

"For years, we've helped organizations build strong cultures and navigate complex change through a leader-led approach," said Don Smialowicz, HudsonLake's CEO. "Joining MikeWorldWide expands that impact, connecting internal culture to external brand and reputation, and unlocking greater value across every stakeholder group. MWW's capabilities – spanning AI, data and analytics, digital strategy and influencer engagement – add depth and precision to how we deliver that work. We're excited to join forces with the MWW family and create even greater outcomes for our clients and our talented team."

The acquisition builds on MWW's position as the leading independent communications firm, reflecting its continuous strategy to enhance a fully integrated communications platform. The firm's recent acquisition of Berk Communications expanded its sports and lifestyle capabilities; HudsonLake adds workforce as a core pillar — together establishing a model built for modern reputation management.

About MikeWorldWide (MWW)

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

About HudsonLake

HudsonLake is a premier strategic communications firm, specializing in organizational transformation and workforce communications. With a team of senior professionals in markets across Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and the Pacific Northwest, the firm is known for its hands-on approach and expert, senior-level counsel to manage complex, multi-faceted and highly sensitive organizational initiatives. Boasting a full suite of strategic communication and creative services, HudsonLake serves clients from Fortune 50 corporations to regional healthcare providers, industry associations and non-profit organizations throughout the United States. The firm's creative projects have consistently earned accolades from renowned organizations including MarCom and Hermes. For more information, visit HudsonLake.com and follow on LinkedIn/ Facebook/Instagram.

SOURCE MikeWorldWide