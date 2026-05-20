MikeWorldWide Appoints Dave Aglar as Chief Integrated Media & Innovation Officer

Former Weber Shandwick Leader Joins the Firm as Agency Continues Building for the Future of Communications

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), the nation's leading independent public relations firm, today announced the appointment of Dave Aglar as Chief Integrated Media & Innovation Officer, reporting directly to Founder & CEO Michael Kempner. Aglar joins MWW following nearly two decades at Weber Shandwick, where he helped shape the agency's capabilities during a period of significant transformation across the industry.

Brands and organizations today are increasingly challenged to break through today's fragmented media world and connect with people in more meaningful ways. Driven by algorithms, creators, AI-powered discovery, and rapidly shifting audience behavior, the modern media landscape increasingly requires brands and corporations to be worth people's attention – and to do something with it.

In his new role, Aglar will oversee MWW's integrated media, research, analytics, and creative capabilities, helping further connect ideas and data across the agency's client work. He will also lead the agency's AI initiative, including the development of proprietary tools, workflows, and solutions designed to accelerate effectiveness. His experience across social, influencer, paid media, content, analytics, and emerging technologies will help accelerate MWW's continued evolution as brands increasingly look for more connected and adaptive communications strategies.

"Dave's appointment reflects how we're continuing to evolve MWW for the future, bringing together media, communications, technology, and intelligence in a more connected way," said Michael Kempner, founder & CEO of MikeWorldWide. "The convergence of influence, reputation, culture, and media is fundamentally changing how brands build relevance and trust. Dave understands how to connect media, creativity, data, and innovation in ways that help organizations earn attention and navigate today's fragmented communications landscape."

Aglar has advised the world's largest and most advanced organizations across consumer, healthcare, technology, and corporate sectors including General Motors, Kenvue, Mars, IBM, Unilever, Nestle, Verizon, Novartis, PepsiCo and YouTube.

"What drew me to MWW is the ambition and the ability to move fast as an independent firm," said Aglar. "Independence gives the agency the freedom to invest in the right talent, innovation, and integrated capabilities without the constraints of a holding company model, creating tremendous opportunity for clients and talent alike."

In addition to attracting top talent from across the industry, MWW has also expanded its breadth of capabilities through the acquisitions of HudsonLake, a strategic communications firm specializing in organizational change, employee experience and workforce communications, and Berk Communications, a consumer and lifestyle agency known for its strength in media relations, storytelling and cultural events across sports, entertainment brands, and high-profile personalities.

"The communications business is changing faster than ever before," added Kempner. "Our independence gives us the flexibility to evolve quickly, invest in the right talent and capabilities, and build solutions around what clients actually need rather than around holding company structures."

About MikeWorldWide (MWW)

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

SOURCE MikeWorldWide