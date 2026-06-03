ATD Announces Partnership With HRD Corp \n to Advance Talent Development in Malaysia

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Talent Development (ATD) partnered with HRD Corp to accelerate the development of workplace learning and talent capabilities across Malaysia.

This collaboration strengthens Malaysia's talent development ecosystem and enhances the global competitiveness of its workforce.

As part of this initiative, HRD Corp hosted the ATD Master Trainer™ Program in 2025, bringing together 64 elite trainers from across Malaysia. The program equips experienced facilitators with advanced methodologies grounded in global best practices.

Through this engagement, participants gained access to ATD's internationally recognized frameworks and tools, strengthening their ability to design and deliver meaningful learning experiences. Upon completion, all 68 participants earned the globally recognized ATD Master Trainer™ designation.

Further enhancing accessibility, 13 ATD certificate courses have been recognized under HRD Corp 100% Claimable courses through HRD Corp-authorized local training providers: MIS Academy, Ishayu Academy, and Aurora Training and Consultancy in 2026. This initiative significantly reduces financial barriers for organizations and individuals seeking world-class training, enabling broader participation in high-quality talent development programs.

The fully reclaimable courses reflect HRD Corp's continued investment in workforce capability building and ATD's commitment to expanding global access to its learning solutions.

The reclaimable courses include:

ATD Master Trainer™ Program

ATD Needs Assessment Certificate

ATD Blended Learning Certificate

ATD Microlearning Certificate

ATD Create Leadership Development Program Certificate

ATD Human Performance Improvement Certificate

ATD Consulting Skills Certificate

ATD Change Management Certificate

ATD Project Management Certificate

ATD Instructional Design Certificate

ATD Managing in Talent Development Certificate

ATD Leading in Talent Development Certificate

ATD Evaluating Learning Impact Certificate

This expanded collaboration reinforces Malaysia's position as a regional leader in human capital development and highlights the growing importance of international partnerships in shaping the future of work.

By combining ATD's global expertise with HRD Corp's national leadership and funding support, this initiative delivers meaningful impact across industries and elevates professional standards within the Malaysian talent development community.

About HRD Corp

HRD Corp is Malaysia's leading organization for human capital development, driving workforce transformation through strategic initiatives, funding, and training programs.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters, international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)