Zack Kass to Headline ATD 2026

The AI strategist and executive business advisor will speak at the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zack Kass will deliver the Monday morning keynote for the Association for Talent Development's 2026 International Conference & Exposition, May 17–20, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Kass, advisor, author, researcher, and former head of Go To Market at OpenAI, has a mission is to ensure individuals, businesses, and governments are active participants in the AI-powered future by making the technology both understandable and actionable. The author of The Next Renaissance: AI and the Expansion of Human Potential is recognized as one of the foremost thinkers in applied AI, with his insights featured in Fortune, Newsweek, Entrepreneur, AdAge, and Business Insider.

At OpenAI, he turned the company's cutting-edge research into real-world business solutions. He has personally advised executives across dozens of industries on deploying AI at scale. As an executive business advisor, Kass now works with Fortune 1,000 boardrooms and leadership teams—including Coca-Cola, Morgan Stanley, and Amgen—to help leaders navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

As AI strategists and business transformation experts, Kass and his team help executive teams identify challenges, assess opportunities, and implement AI solutions that prepare companies for the future of work. Beyond his advisory work, he also supports AI education and research at the University of Virginia.

ATD 2026 will welcome thousands of attendees from more than 80 countries around the world. It will be the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals and the industry's largest EXPO featuring the top companies serving the learning and development field.

Learn more about ATD 2026 and explore registration options on the conference's website.

