ATD Saudi Arabia 2025: Shaping the Future-Ready Workforce for Vision 2030

This annual conference will explore innovative technologies, shifting societal demands, and evolving educational strategies in today's workforce.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Talent Development (ATD), in strategic partnership with QnA International, announces the return of ATD Saudi Arabia Conference and Exhibition 2025, November 17–18, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention by IHG.

Now in its eighth year, ATD Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom's most influential gathering for learning and development professionals—a platform where global innovation meets regional ambition. Under the theme "Future-Ready Workforce: Empowering Saudi Talent for Vision 2030," this year's conference aims to redefine how organizations across the region are developing, engaging, and preparing their workforce for the next decade of transformation. Delegates will gain access to groundbreaking insights on how to harness the power of AI, behavioral science, and agile leadership to drive performance and innovation.

"ATD Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in advancing leadership and human capability in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. At FranklinCovey Middle East, we are deeply committed to supporting this vision by equipping leaders and organizations with the mindsets, skills, and cultures that drive transformation and sustainable performance across the region," said Mohammed Abdelhay, managing director of FranklinCovey Middle East and sponsor of this year's event.

Opening this year's conference is Curtis Bateman, a globally recognized expert on change leadership and senior vice president at FranklinCovey. Known for his dynamic storytelling and human-centered approach to transformation, Bateman has spent more than three decades helping organizations navigate uncertainty with confidence. As the co-author of Change: How to Turn Uncertainty Into Opportunity and the driving force behind the global rollout of Who Moved My Cheese?, his keynote will dive into the psychology of adaptation—how leaders can turn disruption into growth and lead their teams through meaningful, lasting change.

"In my session, I'll be focusing on how leaders can transform the way they and their people experience change," Bateman added. "My goal is to help them see uncertainty not as disruption but as opportunity, a mindset shift that builds resilience, trust, and innovation. I'm most looking forward to engaging with the region's leadership community and exploring how organizations can turn transformation into lasting growth."

Since its inception, ATD Saudi Arabia Conference has evolved into a cornerstone of the Kingdom's L&D landscape, serving as a catalyst for change and a bridge between global best practices and regional innovation. Over the years, it has hosted some of the world's most respected thought leaders and continues to provide a platform for organizations seeking to build a culture of learning, leadership, and performance excellence.

"For eight years, ATD has been privileged to partner with leading organizations to bring world-class learning experiences to Saudi Arabia. This year's ATD Saudi Arabia Conference and Exhibition is no exception," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and CEO. "We're honored to work with QnA International to provide learning and development professionals in the area with an event that will equip and empower them to drive transformational change in their organizations, empowering Saudis for Vision 2030."

This year's conference will also feature exclusive ATD Certificate Programs and a first-of-its-kind AI in Talent Development Workshop developed in collaboration with Arizona State University (USA). These immersive learning experiences will allow participants to gain globally recognized credentials while mastering the latest methodologies in training, coaching, and organizational development.

Leoron Institute is an exclusive learning partner for this year's event, and Ivory Training is a headline sponsor. There is a big focus on gamification with HNI joining as an exclusive gamification and training partner and KGC coming on board as an exclusive T&D and transformation partner.

"In a world of constant change, leaders who embrace uncertainty, act with purpose, and inspire adaptability will define the future. ATD Saudi Arabia provides the platform to cultivate these skills and drive meaningful impact," said Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International.

With hundreds of HR and L&D professionals expected to attend, this year's edition will position Riyadh as the region's epicenter for learning innovation, collaboration, and human development — driving the Kingdom closer to realizing its Vision 2030 aspirations.

To register for ATD Saudi Arabia 2025, visit atdksa.com.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

About QnA International

QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from trade finance to travel & tourism, technology, supply chain finance, destination weddings, and human resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, Indonesia, Jordan, and Italy.

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)