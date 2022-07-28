AtData and Inbox Monster Partner to Empower Email Marketers with Industry-Leading Email Verification and Deliverability Insights

The partnership highlights the capabilities of AtData's premier Email Verification solution and Inbox Monster's comprehensive deliverability monitoring platform.

NEWTON, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, a technology company specializing in first-party data-driven email solutions, and Inbox Monster, an email deliverability monitoring platform, announce a new partnership that provides email marketers a comprehensive suite of solutions to help reach customers' inbox and make the biggest impact.

AtData's SafetoSend® Email Validation solution enables marketers to preserve advertising spend and improve sender reputation by securely catching and correcting invalid and malicious email data. Inbox Monster's deliverability monitoring platform helps marketers reach customer inboxes and maintain excellent deliverability with tools including unlimited event testing, engagement monitoring, pre/post-send analytics, and a dedicated account representative.

The combination of AtData's Email Verification solution and Inbox Monster's deliverability monitoring platform benefits customers by eliminating the risk of damaged sender reputation, maintaining database security, and optimizing email marketing performance across industries.

"Verification and deliverability really do go hand in hand. By teaming up, we can ensure every message makes it to the end customer and has the biggest impact," says Matt McFee, Managing Partner at Inbox Monster. "We're excited to bring this powerful partnership to email marketers."

"This partnership is a great step towards email marketing excellence for both AtData and Inbox Monster customers," said Phil Davis, Chief Business Officer at AtData. "The combination of Email Verification and deliverability insights provides confidence in the health and reach of their database that every marketer should have no matter what size campaign they're sending."

About AtData

AtData, The Email Address Experts®, is a technology-driven provider of email address solutions that help companies take control of their first party email data collection, accelerate revenue growth, minimize the cost of fraud and drive data-oriented business strategies. Powered by AtData's assets of over 1.5 billion historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, solutions include market-leading Email Verification and hygiene services, Identity Matching, Fraud Prevention and Email Retargeting. For more information, visit AtData.com.

About Inbox Monster

Inbox Monster provides email deliverability and threat monitoring services designed to help email marketers and agencies improve email success. The platform provides custom alerts, rich visualizations and expert deliverability analysis to help marketers land every send. Visit http://www.inboxmonster.com to learn more.

