AtData and nSure.ai Join Forces to Empower Digital Merchants to Safely Grow their Businesses

DEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, a global provider of cutting-edge email address intelligence, and nSure.ai, a world leader in AI-powered fraud prevention for high-risk digital transactions, announce their strategic partnership aimed at transforming fraud prevention for high-risk digital currency and ecommerce transactions. This collaboration combines nSure.ai's innovative technology with AtData's extensive global data expertise for unprecedented speed, security, and reliability in digital commerce.

nSure.ai provides merchants a solution that harnesses AI-powered fraud prevention algorithms to combat fraud attacks at scale. Their solution's deliver unprecedented accuracy in high-risk, high-value segments sets it apart with payment approvals as high as 95%. Their confidence in their capabilities is backed by their chargeback guarantee covering merchant's full liability, regardless of reason.

With AtData, nSure.ai gains access to an extensive network of unique data points, enabling leverage to an array of sources to enhance their capabilities. AtData's API seamlessly integrates into the nSure.ai machine learning algorithms, enriching transactions with related, accurate data points. Through this collaboration, nSure.ai successfully increased US market coverage by 30%, effectively reducing fraud rates by 4%. A strong testament to their effective joint efforts.

Working closely, nSure.ai and AtData developed strategies to meet specific needs, quantity requirements, and time constraints. With efficient testing and aligned methodologies, implementation was completed in weeks. With thousands of daily API calls within an average response time of 150 milliseconds, they demonstrated scalability and performance to process transactions in real-time, seamlessly, with minimal friction.

"We are thrilled to partner with nSure.ai in their mission to help merchants grow their digital businesses. Our comprehensive data solutions, coupled with nSure.ai's innovative technology, create a powerful synergy that drives value for clients worldwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering excellence in fraud prevention."

– Diarmuid Thoma, AtData Vice President of Fraud and Data Strategy

"Our partnership with AtData unlocks a critical component, helping power the speed and accuracy of the nSure.ai fraud prevention solution. Leveraging AtData's robust data with our advanced AI capabilities provides customers with a holistic, safe, and results-driven digital commerce experience."

– Ziv Isaiah, nSure.ai Co-founder & CTO

nSure.ai, fueled by AtData, is making a notable impact in digital goods and services, providing enhanced fraud prevention to high-risk merchants. With their shared vision, dedication to customer service, and track record of delivering exceptional results, this strategic partnership sets a new standard in the industry.

AtData, the Email Address Experts, is the leader in email address intelligence. With accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric data solutions powered by over 20 years of historical data, it processes billions of monthly activity signals across its proprietary network. AtData not only validates and verifies its customers' first party data but enables organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and retention.

nSure.ai is a world leader in AI-powered advanced fraud prevention for high-risk digital transactions. nSure.ai provides a unique multi-tenant solution that empowers customers with their own AI/Machine learning model. The nSure.ai ability to collect, aggregate, and analyze behaviors and data in real-time enables nSure.ai to deliver payment approvals north of 90%, along with chargeback guarantees that make substantial improvements to customers' top and bottom lines. nSure.ai currently serves clients across four continents - among them are global leaders in the gift/prepaid card, gaming, crypto/fintech and online travel segments.

