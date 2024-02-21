AtData Helps Shape the Future of Ecommerce and Fintech at eTail West and Fintech Meetup

News provided by

AtData

21 Feb, 2024, 08:31 ET

E-Mail Centric Solutions Critical to Retail and Financial Services' Data and Payments Integrity

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, the leading provider of email address intelligence, is changing the narrative for how the retail and fintech industries handle data and fraud prevention and will showcase its innovative solutions at the upcoming eTail West 2024 and Fintech Meetup events.

AtData will join industry pioneers, thought leaders, and innovators to explore the latest trends and advancements in e-commerce and fintech and demonstrate its suite of email-centric solutions.

In addition to validating and correcting email addresses and completing customer profiles, AtData enables ecommerce retailers to stop fraud with just an email address. Leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, AtData's solutions determine the value of an email address to an organization in real time. AtData helps e-commerce companies to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in today's competitive landscape.

AtData's email address intelligence solutions are also critical to stopping fraud within financial services. By harnessing the power of its global, historical database and AI, AtData empowers fintech companies to streamline processes, mitigate risks, and unlock new opportunities in a rapidly changing digital economy.

"We are thrilled to participate in eTail West and Fintech Meetup, where we can showcase how an email address in the right hands is a powerhouse of insights," said Mallory Green, VP of Marketing from AtData. "We are dedicated to empowering businesses with real-time, accurate information to drive success in the digital age and helping improve data integrity while preventing fraud."

To learn how AtData uses machine learning to equip e-commerce and fintech businesses with the technologies they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world, visit Booth #410 at eTail West, Feb. 26-28, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif., or Booth #519 at Fintech Meetup, March 3-6, 2024, in Las Vegas.

For more information about AtData, please visit AtData.com. 

About AtData
AtData is the leader in email address intelligence. Powered by accurate, comprehensive and privacy-compliant data, including 20+ years of historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, AtData's email address intelligence solutions help organizations recognize, know, and target the person associated with the email address. Empowering marketers to build more meaningful customer experiences, AtData validates and verifies its customers' first party data and enables organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and retention.

Contact:
April Paige, Marketing & Communications Manager
770 Legacy Place
Dedham, MA 02026
c 941-586-6550
[email protected] 

More information available upon request.

SOURCE AtData

Also from this source

AtData Fraud Prevention Partner Network Gains Momentum

Amid the evolving landscape of digital threats, AtData today announced significant growth in its global fraud prevention partner network. Over the...
AtData Adds Quality Score to Its Suite of Email Address Intelligence Solutions

AtData Adds Quality Score to Its Suite of Email Address Intelligence Solutions

AtData, the leading provider of email address intelligence, today announced the release of the AtData Quality Score to help organizations better...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.