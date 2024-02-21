AtData Helps Shape the Future of Ecommerce and Fintech at eTail West and Fintech Meetup

E-Mail Centric Solutions Critical to Retail and Financial Services' Data and Payments Integrity

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, the leading provider of email address intelligence, is changing the narrative for how the retail and fintech industries handle data and fraud prevention and will showcase its innovative solutions at the upcoming eTail West 2024 and Fintech Meetup events.

AtData will join industry pioneers, thought leaders, and innovators to explore the latest trends and advancements in e-commerce and fintech and demonstrate its suite of email-centric solutions.

In addition to validating and correcting email addresses and completing customer profiles, AtData enables ecommerce retailers to stop fraud with just an email address. Leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, AtData's solutions determine the value of an email address to an organization in real time. AtData helps e-commerce companies to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in today's competitive landscape.

AtData's email address intelligence solutions are also critical to stopping fraud within financial services. By harnessing the power of its global, historical database and AI, AtData empowers fintech companies to streamline processes, mitigate risks, and unlock new opportunities in a rapidly changing digital economy.

"We are thrilled to participate in eTail West and Fintech Meetup, where we can showcase how an email address in the right hands is a powerhouse of insights," said Mallory Green, VP of Marketing from AtData. "We are dedicated to empowering businesses with real-time, accurate information to drive success in the digital age and helping improve data integrity while preventing fraud."

To learn how AtData uses machine learning to equip e-commerce and fintech businesses with the technologies they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world, visit Booth #410 at eTail West, Feb. 26-28, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif., or Booth #519 at Fintech Meetup, March 3-6, 2024, in Las Vegas.

For more information about AtData, please visit AtData.com.

About AtData

AtData is the leader in email address intelligence. Powered by accurate, comprehensive and privacy-compliant data, including 20+ years of historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, AtData's email address intelligence solutions help organizations recognize, know, and target the person associated with the email address. Empowering marketers to build more meaningful customer experiences, AtData validates and verifies its customers' first party data and enables organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and retention.

Contact:

April Paige, Marketing & Communications Manager

770 Legacy Place

Dedham, MA 02026

c 941-586-6550

[email protected]

More information available upon request.

SOURCE AtData