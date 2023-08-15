AtData Celebrates Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 Rank

Being among America's fastest-growing private companies reaffirms the company's commitment to growth and highlights its dedication to innovation and excellence in the email data industry.



DEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, a global provider of cutting-edge email address intelligence solutions, proudly announces its recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by being listed on the Inc. 5000 rank. This list provides a data-driven perspective of the top performing independent businesses that make up the most dynamic segment of the economy. The ranking is a testament to AtData's commitment to innovative solutions, unwavering dedication to its clients, and its continually growing presence in the data industry.

Inc. 5000 is an annual list curated by Inc. Magazine that highlights the fastest-growing private companies in the nation, considering factors such as innovation, strategy, and revenue growth. Being featured on this list is a noteworthy achievement that underlines a company's successful growth trajectory and business excellence. For a comprehensive overview of the Inc. 5000, inclusive of company narratives and an interactive database sortable by industry, region, and other parameters, please visit Inc.com.

Tom Burke, CEO of AtData, expressed, "Being recognized in the Inc. 5000 rank is a significant milestone for AtData. It's not just about our company's growth—it's about the trust our clients place in us, our team's unwavering efforts, and our continuous push to redefine what's possible in the data landscape. We remain committed to providing quality email solutions and are excited about the future."

AtData's most recent innovation, List Guard, an email list monitoring solution, is just one of the many advanced solutions that have placed the company at the forefront of the data industry, and further solidifies the organization's reputation for addressing market needs.

AtData, the Email Address Experts, is the leader in email address intelligence. With accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric data solutions powered by over 20 years of historical email and postal addresses, it processes billions of monthly activity signals across its proprietary network. AtData not only validates and verifies its customers' first party data but also enables those organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and retention.

Methodology Companies listed in the 2023 Inc. 5000 are evaluated based on their revenue growth percentages from 2019 through 2022. To be eligible, companies must have been established and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. All applicants should be U.S.-based, privately owned, for-profit entities and operate independently as of December 31, 2022. Growth rate calculations used for rankings were determined to four decimal places. Inc. retains the discretion to exclude applicants for subjective reasons.

As the paramount multimedia brand for entrepreneurs, Inc. Business Media is dedicated to championing the innovators, risk-takers, and the driven visionaries crafting our future. With an audience of over 50 million spanning various platforms including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media, Inc. continues to elevate the entrepreneurial spirit. For further insights, visit www.inc.com.

