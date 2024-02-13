AtData Fraud Prevention Partner Network Gains Momentum

News provided by

AtData

13 Feb, 2024, 08:32 ET

Safeguarding Digital Transactions Requires Advanced Email Address Intelligence

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the evolving landscape of digital threats, AtData today announced significant growth in its global fraud prevention partner network. Over the last year, AtData, the leading provider of email address intelligence, has added five digital security and fraud prevention partners to its network. AtData now delivers robust email address intelligence to Darwinium, Infinyt, nSure.ai, Persona and Spec, among others, to help identify fraud at a common digital entry point.

Through collaborative innovation and strategic partnerships, AtData continues to stay ahead of emerging email fraud schemes, ensuring the highest level of security for all stakeholders. In 2023, AtData launched solutions to identify high risk email domains and advanced its fraud prevention API.

"We understand the critical importance of maintaining trust and security in today's digital economy," remarked Diarmuid Thoma, AtData's Vice President of Fraud & Data Strategy. "Our growing community of digital security and fraud prevention partners is a testament to the impact that identifying and verifying email addresses has on instilling confidence in secure transactions."

Today, around 40% of fraudulent digital transactions are sourced with a newly created email and the number of high-risk domains increased 25% year over year. AtData's cutting-edge technologies, advanced data analytics, machine learning algorithms and real-time monitoring systems help its partner networks' solutions identify malicious users and bolster fraud prevention.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, AtData remains at the forefront of innovation, driving the future of fraud prevention. On March 27, 2024, AtData will facilitate a panel at MRC Vegas, the Merchant Risk Council's annual conference, on risk mitigation strategies and payment processes to ensure successful payment authorization. AtData will also be exhibiting in Booth 411.

For more information about AtData Partnerships and/or their Fraud Prevention API, please visit AtData.com

About AtData
AtData is the leader in Email Address Intelligence with the most accurate, comprehensive and privacy compliant email-centric data solutions. Powered by an industry leading historical email and postal address database and processing billions of monthly activity signals, AtData not only validates and verifies customers' first-party data but also enables those organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk. This helps decrease fraudulent transactions, reduce fake accounts and mitigate account take-overs.

Contact:
April Paige, Marketing & Communications Manager
770 Legacy Place
Dedham, MA 02026
c 941-586-6550
[email protected]

More information available upon request.

SOURCE AtData

