AtData Releases List Guard®, an Email Database Monitoring Solution, into Its Suite of Hygiene Solutions

News provided by

AtData

24 Jul, 2023, 08:33 ET

AtData has released List Guard® into its suite of email database hygiene solutions giving its customers a secondary layer of defense on their previously validated, SafeToSend®, email address list.  

Press Kit Link
AtData's Suite Of Services 

DEDHAM, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, the leading provider of email address intelligence to help companies optimize their first-party data, today announced the release of List Guard®, an email list monitoring solution, into its suite of hygiene solutions. Maintaining a clean and deliverable email list starts with SafeToSend®, AtData's email verification and hygiene service, and List Guard provides organizations a safety net by regularly monitoring their lists for spamtraps, honeypots and other dangerous domains to ensure they remain healthy and safe. List Guard protects against a number of toxic emails that can negatively impact your email marketing program and omnichannel targeting efforts.  

"List Guard allows our customers to take the next step in protecting both the integrity of their first-party data and the success of their email marketing program," said AtData's CEO, Tom Burke. "We typically see 6% of emails addresses that were originally marked as valid become problematic within the next year, which makes it critical to regularly monitor your email database." 

Once an organization verifies its email list, List Guard provides an "always-on" monitoring solution that identifies email addresses that have become problematic over time and can threaten the success of an organization's digital marketing campaigns. It leverages industry-leading email hygiene technology based on approximately 2 billion monthly email activity signals across its proprietary network. In addition, List Guard taps into AtData's AI-based machine learning models that analyze signal patterns that quickly and automatically detect malicious domain and email behavior.  

"The addition of List Guard to our suite of email database hygiene solutions adds an extra layer of protection for our customers," continued Burke. "With the number of digital transactions that happen daily within any organization as well the rate at which we see data decay, implementing an email database monitoring solution like List Guard provides an insurance policy when it comes to deploying successful outreach efforts."  

About AtData
AtData, the Email Address Experts, is the leader in email address intelligence. With accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric data solutions powered by over 20 years of historical email and postal addresses, it processes billions of monthly activity signals across its proprietary network. AtData not only validates and verifies its customers' first party data but also enables those organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and retention. 

Contact: 
April Paige, Marketing & Communications Manager 
770 Legacy Place 
Dedham, MA 02026 
c 941-586-6550 
[email protected]

More information is available upon request.

SOURCE AtData

Also from this source

AtData Unveils Reduction in Email Validation Unknown Rates Utilizing Machine Learning Models Within its Flagship SafeToSend® Service

AtData Enters Strategic Partnership with Spec

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.