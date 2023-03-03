AtData Will Be Running This Year's Woen of LeadsCon Program at LeadsCon, 2023

This year's [email protected] program includes insights from industry experts around the importance of first party data, due to increasing privacy regulations and consumer consent initiatives.

DEDHAM, Mass., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData is proud to announce their involvement in this year's [email protected] panel discussion, taking place at LeadsCon Las Vegas on March 14th. Our expert panel will provide insight, and are hoping to advance the discussion, around "Empathizing with the Customer's Desire to be Heard in the World of Data". The industry has, and is, rapidly changing as consumers are demanding an equitable exchange of value in their relationships with brands. In this session, our panel will discuss how to succeed in this new marketplace, and empowering women can help lead the charge.

LeadsCon Sponsor

The session will focus on:

The rapidly changing landscape of privacy and compliance.

The reigning value of the email address as the crux of digital targeting.

Putting respect for the consumer and their preferences at the forefront of business initiatives.

Initiatives and lead gen strategies to move the needle in this turbulent time.

The discussion will take place in the MGM Grand's Terrace Ballroom on the first floor of the conference center from 4:25-5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Panel participants include:

Mallory Green , VP Of Marketing, AtData

, VP Of Marketing, AtData Katie Intrater , VP Of Business Development, AtData

, VP Of Business Development, AtData Deborah Solmor , General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, TCS Education System

"I am humbled at the opportunity to lead a panel featuring such accomplished women," says Mallory Green, AtData's VP of Marketing. "Together, we're hoping to shed more light on the increasingly aware consumer, and how as businesses we need to start putting their preferences at the forefront of our data strategies. We know there's an ever-increasing importance around gathering first-party data, but that's only the start. And women having already worked hard for a voice in this space gives us some great insight into what consumers are now asking for."

AtData at LeadsCon 2023:

Booth #127 – Meet with us in the main exhibit hall to better understand how AtData services can help ensure your data is clean, complete and correct.

Our VP of Marketing, Mallory Green , and our VP of Business Development, Katie Intrater will be on-site to field questions after the session.

About AtData

AtData, the Email Address Experts, is the leader in email address data. Powered by 1.5 billion historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, we not only validate and verify our customers' first-party data, but we also enable those organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and customer retention.

