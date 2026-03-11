Atento Advances Impact Sourcing and AI-Augmented CX Through Strategic Collaboration with Sanas and Thrivin

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, a global leader in customer experience (CX) and business transformation outsourcing (BTO), today announced a strategic collaboration with Sanas, a leading provider of real-time speech understanding technology, and Thrivin, a quality-first impact sourcing platform in Kenya.

Together, they are advancing a differentiated model for Impact Sourcing at scale and AI-augmented customer experience, enabling enterprises to expand globally while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, CX performance, and operational resilience.

This collaboration reflects Atento's core belief that the future of CX must be Augmented by AI. Driven by People.

A Unified BTO Operating Model: Governance, AI, and Quality Talent

This initiative integrates:

Atento's global BTO governance, transformation expertise, and enterprise-grade delivery framework

Sanas' real-time speech understanding technology, deployed as an AI enablement layer for non-U.S. and non-Puerto Rico voice operations

Thrivin's highly educated, English-proficient, performance-driven African talent model, integrated into Atento's global operating standards

Atento remains the orchestrator of the end-to-end model, ensuring that security, compliance, performance management, and transformation frameworks meet the expectations of global enterprise clients.

Operationalizing Impact Sourcing at Enterprise Scale

Through this collaboration:

Impact Sourcing at Scale is delivered through Thrivin's quality-first talent pipeline, integrated into Atento's enterprise governance model and performance frameworks.

AI-Augmented CX is enabled through Sanas' real-time speech understanding technology, reducing communication friction while enhancing agent confidence and customer clarity.

Total Experience (TX) serves as the organizing principle, aligning customer experience, employee experience, and operational efficiency through a delivery model intentionally human at its core and enhanced by AI.

Expanding Global Delivery with Discipline and Impact

Africa represents a growing frontier for CX and business services, with a young, digitally fluent, English-speaking workforce eager to participate in global markets. By combining Thrivin's skilled talent base with Atento's transformation methodologies and operational governance, enterprises gain access to a new delivery geography without compromising quality or brand integrity.

Meanwhile, Sanas' AI technology addresses a key challenge in global voice operations, enabling international expansion while preserving customer experience consistency.

This collaboration reflects a key industry shift, the future of outsourcing lies in integrating AI, governance, and workforce development into a unified model, moving beyond geography as the driver of transformation.

"This collaboration brings together complementary strengths, Atento's global transformation solutions and BTO delivery model, Sanas' real-time speech understanding technology, and Thrivin's exceptional talent network in Africa. Together, we're creating new opportunities to deliver AI-augmented customer experience at scale while helping enterprises expand into new markets with the governance, performance, and quality they expect from Atento. It also creates a strong platform for all three organizations to grow together as we support the next generation of delivering innovative global solutions for our customers", said Brent Bush, EVP Sales & Business Development at Atento.

"From a U.S. operations perspective, this collaboration strengthens our ability to scale responsibly without compromising enterprise standards," said Chris Condon, President & GM US Nearshore at Atento. "By integrating AI-enabled voice technology with a disciplined, governed impact sourcing delivery model, we're demonstrating that global expansion, operational rigor, and workforce development can coexist within a high-performance BTO framework."

