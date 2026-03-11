Atento Advances Impact Sourcing and AI-Augmented CX Through Strategic Collaboration with Sanas and Thrivin

News provided byAtento
Mar 11, 2026, 10:00 ET
MIRAMAR, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, a global leader in customer experience (CX) and business transformation outsourcing (BTO), today announced a strategic collaboration with Sanas, a leading provider of real-time speech understanding technology, and Thrivin, a quality-first impact sourcing platform in Kenya.
Together, they are advancing a differentiated model for Impact Sourcing at scale and AI-augmented customer experience, enabling enterprises to expand globally while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, CX performance, and operational resilience.
This collaboration reflects Atento's core belief that the future of CX must be Augmented by AI. Driven by People.
A Unified BTO Operating Model: Governance, AI, and Quality Talent
This initiative integrates:
- Atento's global BTO governance, transformation expertise, and enterprise-grade delivery framework
- Sanas' real-time speech understanding technology, deployed as an AI enablement layer for non-U.S. and non-Puerto Rico voice operations
- Thrivin's highly educated, English-proficient, performance-driven African talent model, integrated into Atento's global operating standards
Atento remains the orchestrator of the end-to-end model, ensuring that security, compliance, performance management, and transformation frameworks meet the expectations of global enterprise clients.
Operationalizing Impact Sourcing at Enterprise Scale
Through this collaboration:
- Impact Sourcing at Scale is delivered through Thrivin's quality-first talent pipeline, integrated into Atento's enterprise governance model and performance frameworks.
- AI-Augmented CX is enabled through Sanas' real-time speech understanding technology, reducing communication friction while enhancing agent confidence and customer clarity.
- Total Experience (TX) serves as the organizing principle, aligning customer experience, employee experience, and operational efficiency through a delivery model intentionally human at its core and enhanced by AI.
Expanding Global Delivery with Discipline and Impact
Africa represents a growing frontier for CX and business services, with a young, digitally fluent, English-speaking workforce eager to participate in global markets. By combining Thrivin's skilled talent base with Atento's transformation methodologies and operational governance, enterprises gain access to a new delivery geography without compromising quality or brand integrity.
Meanwhile, Sanas' AI technology addresses a key challenge in global voice operations, enabling international expansion while preserving customer experience consistency.
This collaboration reflects a key industry shift, the future of outsourcing lies in integrating AI, governance, and workforce development into a unified model, moving beyond geography as the driver of transformation.
"This collaboration brings together complementary strengths, Atento's global transformation solutions and BTO delivery model, Sanas' real-time speech understanding technology, and Thrivin's exceptional talent network in Africa. Together, we're creating new opportunities to deliver AI-augmented customer experience at scale while helping enterprises expand into new markets with the governance, performance, and quality they expect from Atento. It also creates a strong platform for all three organizations to grow together as we support the next generation of delivering innovative global solutions for our customers", said Brent Bush, EVP Sales & Business Development at Atento.
"From a U.S. operations perspective, this collaboration strengthens our ability to scale responsibly without compromising enterprise standards," said Chris Condon, President & GM US Nearshore at Atento. "By integrating AI-enabled voice technology with a disciplined, governed impact sourcing delivery model, we're demonstrating that global expansion, operational rigor, and workforce development can coexist within a high-performance BTO framework."
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790465/5858344/Atento_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Atento
Share this article