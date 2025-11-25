Atento Reinforces Its Global and Strategic Leadership With a Technological Focus on The United States and Latin America

Atento will continue to offer its advanced technological solutions in all markets, consolidating its position as a global leader in the transformation of Customer Experience through Artificial Intelligence, process automation, and advanced analytics.

MADRID, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the leading global providers of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing (CXM/BTO) services, today announced a strategic agreement for the sale of its traditional services subsidiary in Spain to ABAI, a customer management solutions company leader in the Spanish market.

The transaction, once approved by the competition authorities, will allow the company to focus on the US and LatAm markets and on technological solutions, where it has a solid track record of success. This decision strengthens Atento's commitment to developing innovative technologies that transform how companies manage customer experience and deliver measurable, sustainable results.

Atento thus reinforces its position as a leader in Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) services and deepens its commitment to purposeful technological innovation based on Artificial Intelligence, robotic process automation (RPA), and predictive analytics, with practical, effective solutions that remove technological and operational barriers.

Atento will redirect its strategic efforts to Latin America and the United States, prioritizing the development and implementation of advanced technologies to transform and improve the customer experience in its key markets. As part of the agreement, ABAI will assume management of the local operation in Spain, ensuring operational continuity in the country. This strategic step opens up new opportunities for both companies, strengthening their capabilities to compete in their respective areas of interest.

A Strategic Milestone for Global Growth

Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento, states that: "The transaction strengthens our position to respond to the demands of a dynamic and highly competitive market, while maintaining our focus on providing value to our customers. This strategic transition will allow Atento to continue to lead the digital transformation of CX, with a clear focus on technological solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and advanced analytics."

Backed by an ecosystem of advanced technology solutions and its proprietary AI Studio platform, Atento continues to democratize technology to optimize customer and employee experiences worldwide. Tools such as Atento Conversations, with more than 32 million interactions, or Advanced Insights, which has analyzed more than 125,000 hours of processes, stand out for generating tangible results in efficiency and personalization. These innovations have transformed sectors such as energy, finance, and payments, resulting in significant improvements in customer satisfaction and operational optimization.

Commitment to CX transformation

This initiative reinforces Atento's commitment to driving CX transformation into an increasingly technology-driven landscape.

Atento thus reinforces its purpose of making CX technology more accessible, more human, and more transformative. The company remains focused on technology investments (mainly in artificial intelligence), reinforcing its strategy as a leader in the BTO market and offering the best portfolio of technology-driven services in its main markets: Latin America and the United States.

