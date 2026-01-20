CX Industry Leader Atento and Omilia Establish Strategic Partnership to Lead the Next Wave of Conversational AI Innovation

The strategic alliance strengthens Atento's capabilities in conversation-centric artificial intelligence solutions, enhancing its portfolio with advanced Conversational AI capabilities

The agreement will drive intelligent virtual agent solutions and activate joint market initiatives across key regions, including the U.S., EMEA and Latin America

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing services (CXM/BTO) and an industry leader, today announced a strategic alliance with Omilia, a global leader in Agentic AI customer experience solutions, to strengthen Atento's capabilities in conversation-centric artificial intelligence, further enhancing its portfolio of products and services.

The partnership supports the evolution of Atento's portfolio, structured around three strategic pillars: AI Advance Insights, AI Agent Assist and AI Agent. The alliance with Omilia specifically deepens and accelerates Atento's AI Agent pillar by incorporating advanced Agentic AI capabilities that enable virtual agents to reason, act and learn autonomously throughout every interaction.

Omilia contributes advanced conversational and agentic AI technologies designed to automate complex customer interactions across voice and digital channels. Through advanced natural language understanding with intelligent orchestration across workflows and enterprise systems, the collaboration expands Atento's portfolio of intelligent bots and virtual agents, enhancing customer experiences while driving greater operational efficiency for the businesses it serves.

As part of the agreement, Atento & Omilia will collaborate across strategic markets including the United States, EMEA and Latin America, with initiatives focused on accelerating the adoption of next-generation Conversational AI solutions and demonstrating their tangible impact on business outcomes.

"This alliance reinforces our vision of delivering customer experiences powered by advanced AI, integrating market-leading Agentic AI capabilities into our AI Agent pillar," said Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento. "Omilia's technology enables us to scale more autonomous, intelligent and outcome-driven virtual agents for our clients."

"Atento brings deep CX and BTO expertise together with a strong ambition for innovation," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and co-founder of Omilia. "Together, we support Atento's ambition to bring the power of Agentic AI to organizations around the world, helping them transform customer interactions in a measurable and sustainable way."

Through this collaboration, Atento further strengthens its position as a strategic partner in Business Transformation Outsourcing within the Customer Experience sector, integrating cutting-edge technologies that enable automation at scale while preserving natural, efficient and customer-centric interactions.

