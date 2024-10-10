Atera and GoTo announce partnership to complement Atera's offering with Miradore Mobile Device Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera – the all-in-one IT management platform that combines RMM, Helpdesk, and ticketing with AI to boost organizational efficiency at scale – and GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy, have announced a partnership to offer GoTo's Miradore multi-tenant mobile device management (MDM) solution to Atera's customers.

This partnership reinforces Atera's commitment to being a one-stop shop for businesses' IT needs, offering a comprehensive solution to manage and secure a diverse range of endpoints—including mobile devices, tablets, and laptops—across iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows platforms with minimal complexity. With the combined power of Atera's Action AI™ solution and Miradore's MDM capabilities, customers can now achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, speed, cybersecurity, and quality of work.

Tony Haller, Director of IT Partner Sales at GoTo, said: "Mobile device management and remote monitoring and management software are a natural extension of one another. GoTo's powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable Miradore MDM solution is a logical complement to Atera's robust RMM platform. Together, they provide IT teams with a comprehensive toolkit to manage their entire device ecosystem with ease. We're thrilled to partner with Atera, and offer Atera customers around the globe enhanced efficiency and unmatched security."

Ran Madjar – Head of Atera's App Center said "Atera is thrilled to welcome GoTo's Miradore solution into our growing family of technology partners. This collaboration marks the beginning of a journey that will bring our customers more favorable terms and enhanced opportunities. We believe the synergy created by our close partnership will help our customers manage their devices more effectively and securely, driving an optimized experience and greater value for them."

About Atera:

Atera is reinventing the world of IT by harnessing AI to power our all-in-one Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Helpdesk, Ticketing, and automations platform—streamlining IT management at scale to achieve unprecedented organizational efficiency with our proprietary Action AI™ technology.

Atera's first-of-kind IT Copilot, powered by Action AI™, augments existing tech capabilities with auto script generation, ticket summaries, recommended solutions, and more. The result of this groundbreaking technology is a freeing of critical resources and an exponential lift in productivity.

In 2021, Atera raised $102 million from investors including General Atlantic and K1 Investment Management. Currently, Atera serves over 12,000 customers across 120 countries

To learn more, visit atera.com.

About GoTo

GoTo makes IT and business communications easy, so its customers can do what matters most. Featuring flagship products Miradore, GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio helps securely support and connect businesses to what's most important: their teams and customers. For over 20 years the company has been dedicated to robust security, including zero trust authentication, and powers billions of remote support sessions and hundreds of thousands of customers with easy-to-use, built-for-IT solutions that save businesses time and money. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with over 2,800 GoGetters across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

