ATG Deploys Oversee's Air and Hotel Reshopping to Drive Automated Savings for Corporate Clients

The partnership adds AI-powered, post-booking price assurance to ATG's evolving technology stack.

NEW YORK and UTRECHT, Netherlands, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATG, the global travel management group, today announced the launch of ATG Reshop, automated post-booking price assurance for air and hotel, powered by Oversee.

Running continuously in the background after a booking is made, ATG Reshop identifies lower fares or rates as they become available and automatically rebooks, with no additional workload for travel agents and no disruption to travelers.

"Our corporate clients expect their travel program to work harder for them, capturing extra post-booking savings, staying aligned with policy, and doing it without disrupting the traveler experience. Partnering with Oversee allows us to deliver exactly that," said Tammy Krings, Founder and CEO, ATG.

The partnership is part of ATG's broader investment in its technology stack following a period of group-wide rebranding and expansion. As ATG continues to build out its platform capabilities and bring differentiated value to corporate clients, automated reshopping adds a new layer of continuous savings on top of existing booking workflows.

"ATG is exactly the kind of tech-forward, client-focused TMC our platform is built to support," commented Aviel Siman-Tov, CEO and Co-founder of Oversee. "Reshopping is becoming a baseline expectation for corporate travel programs, and our job is to make it effortless for the TMC to deliver. Our reshopping engine gives ATG a continuous savings layer across air and hotel, so ATG's teams can stay focused on client service while the platform captures value in the background."

For corporate travel buyers, the impact is tangible: air fares and hotel rates move constantly between the moment a trip is booked and the day a traveler checks in, especially in today's volatile pricing environment. Oversee's reshopping engines use AI to monitor prices post-booking, rebooking automatically when savings become available.

ATG Reshop launches first in Germany, with rollout to further markets to follow.

About ATG Travel

ATG makes business travel simple and personal for companies of every size. As one of the largest independently owned travel partners in our field, we pair 30 years of experience with technology built around your people. Our local experts listen, take ownership, and tailor programs that work on the ground, region by region across 150+ countries. One point of access connects you with dedicated people who know your travelers, your policies, and your culture, giving you clarity, comfort, and control across your entire program.

Learn more at www.atgtravel.com.

About Oversee

Oversee is the travel industry's AI-powered optimization platform, built for travel management companies and corporate travel programs. Its modular product suite - FareSaver, HotelSaver, AgentSee, and Travel Sourcing Optimization - combines automated reshopping, agentic AI for agent operations, and sourcing analytics to help travel companies unlock savings, improve margins, and operate more efficiently. Oversee is trusted by over 7,000 customers - more than 50% of the BTN 100 and dozens of leading global TMCs, and operates as an independent, GDS-agnostic platform across 60+ countries. Learn more at oversee.biz.

Media Contacts

ATG Travel

Emma Aiello

Media Relations, ATG

[email protected]

Oversee

Liran Grunhaus

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Oversee