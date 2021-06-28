Athene and Annexus Announce Expanded Index Lineup

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene USA ("Athene"), a leading provider of retirement savings products, and Annexus, the leading independent designer of fixed indexed annuities (FIAs), today announced enhancements to the index portfolio in the Athene® BCA® suite of FIAs, including BCA® 2.0 and Athene® Velocity. The expanded lineup includes the latest index from noted economist Prof. Robert Shiller and Barclays, and an exclusive new index from Citi.

"We believe the complex challenge of retirement planning requires innovative, value-driven retirement solutions like the addition of these two new dynamic indices," said Grant Kvalheim, CEO and President of Athene USA. "Through invaluable partnerships with thought leaders like Robert Shiller, and industry leaders like Citi, we are able to provide additional value for consumers and help Americans nearing or in retirement grow and protect their retirement savings."

"Annexus takes great pride in the rigorous due diligence and in-depth research and analysis that goes into our index selection process," said Co-Founder Don Dady. "BCA already includes the top-three performing indices in the FIA industry year-to-date, and we've added two more that provide greater diversification opportunities with low correlation. BCA now features the most comprehensive portfolio of indices available in the market today."

The next-generation Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Index replaces and builds on the success of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index – a top performer and the most-selected index in the BCA FIA suite. The index applies insights from award-winning Yale University economist and CAPE Ratio architect Prof. Robert Shiller to identify undervalued equity assets, help reduce risk in volatile markets, and increase the potential to deliver more stable long-term returns.

"Value investing is a time-honored principle with continuing relevance in today's market environment," said Shiller. "Our index seeks to identify and select undervalued market sectors of the U.S. economy with the strongest positive momentum every month. The index can also include a tactical bond allocation, which even in a low interest-rate market, is still a prudent and effective long-term strategy."

The globally diversified, rules-based Citi Grandmaster Index is exclusive to the BCA FIA suite and takes a new, forward-looking approach to asset allocation. It seeks to anticipate market fluctuations by forecasting over 1,000 future market return scenarios every month. A proprietary optimization process then identifies the asset-class weights expected to deliver the highest risk-adjusted returns. Additionally, it applies a dynamic daily risk control overlay that looks at volatility measured both by VIX and historical volatility to help stabilize returns through changing market environments.

"It's truly remarkable when you consider the evolution and success of the FIA products we've developed since Athene and Annexus entered into a strategic partnership 15 years ago," said Ron Shurts, Annexus co-founder. "These latest index enhancements reflect our organizations' shared commitment to helping financial professionals better serve their clients' needs."

Advisors, RIAs and insurance professionals seeking access to these products should contact their Annexus-affiliated Independent Distribution Company. If you are a consumer looking to grow and protect your retirement savings, ask your financial professional for more information.

About Athene USA

Athene USA is a subsidiary of Athene Holding Ltd, a leading financial services company, which specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and serving as a solutions provider to institutions. Athene USA is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and is the principal operating location for Athene's business in the United States. Athene USA serves hundreds of thousands of customers across all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years. Annuities are issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company. Further information about Athene can be found at athene.com.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in the U.K. and the U.S. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products at annexus.com.

