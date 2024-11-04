Athens Welcomes Its First Metro Diner Location.

The restaurant brand known for hearty meals and heartwarming hospitality is serving timeless tastes in the Classic City for the first time.

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, the go-to spot for craveable comfort food, has introduced its all-American menu at the eatery's first location in Athens. The 120-seat, 3,175-square-foot space is a free-standing diner at 3075 Atlanta Highway, located at the front entrance of the Target shopping center. The diner is now open for breakfast and lunch, but will soon extend its hours for dinner service.

"I am thrilled to bring Metro Diner to Athens and serve this great community with the best service and food in town," said Michael Shearer, Athens Managing Partner. "The first time I visited a Metro Diner I was blown away by the welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff. It is a joy to now open a Metro Diner of my own, and I can't wait to 'wow' guests with our craveable menu that offers unique takes on diner favorites."

Metro Diner has already impressed celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured the restaurant on his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. The restaurant is known for appetite-pleasing selections like Scramble Bowls, Charleston Shrimp & Grits and Iron City Meatloaf. Guests must not forget about Metro Diner's famous Fried Chicken & Waffles, featuring half a fried chicken resting on a Belgian waffle, topped with powdered sugar and strawberry butter and served with Metro Diner's signature sweet-and-spicy sauce.

Shearer recommends the Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, a true Southern classic featuring two buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made sausage gravy and accompanied by two eggs any style and hashbrowns. "It was the first item I tried at Metro Diner. The gravy is seasoned perfectly and has plenty of sausage in it. The biscuits are hot and melt in your mouth."

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Shearer is now a proud Georgia resident and member of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce. He has worked at Metro Diner for over six years, the last two of which as Managing Partner of the Augusta, GA location.

Metro Diner Athens is four miles from the University of Georgia, overlooking Atlanta Highway. It's open for breakfast and lunch daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. When dinner service is added soon, hours will be extended to 8 p.m. For more information, call 706-708-9243.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and TikTok.

