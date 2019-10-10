Athleta Girl And Girls Leadership Launch "Code Of Confidence" To Redefine Conversations With Girls

Between the ages of 8 and 14, girls' confidence levels fall by 30 percent 1 . In support of Athleta's mission to inspire a community of active, healthy women and girls to reach their limitless potential, the Code of Confidence seeks to change the conversation around girls' appearance, focusing on how they feel instead of how they look, empowering them to look inward for validation rather than seeking the approval of others.

"Ask her how she feels, instead of telling her she looks cute," says Head of Athleta Girl Katy Miller. "The way we talk with girls matters, and we are sharing the Code of Confidence as a resource for anyone who wants their conversations to empower girls by shifting the focus from the way they look to the way they feel. Athleta Girl wants to pave the way for a stronger, confident future generation of girls and we want others to join us."

The Code of Confidence is the evolution of Athleta Girl's Fit Room Guide, which originally provided Athleta store associates framework around how to address girls in the fitting room. In response to positive feedback to the guide, Athleta Girl partnered with Girls Leadership to update it and create a format that tackles communicating beyond the dressing room. By sharing the Code of confidence, Athleta seeks to raise awareness of this issue and provide a tool for other organizations and individuals.

"Building confidence and empowering her to make her own decisions is integral to Girls Leadership," explains Simone Marean, Co-Founder and CEO of Girls Leadership. "Girls' confidence plummets by the time they reach the age of 14, and there are a number of factors that contribute to that drop. We are proud to be working with Athleta Girl on such a critical resource that serves everyone who has, or interacts with, a girl in their life."

Select Athleta stores will also be co-hosting International Day of the Girl events with Girls Leadership to empower girls to discover their voice and own their power through confidence-building activities and workshops. "Building confidence for the next generation requires engaging adults and young people alike -- through our store events and the Code of Confidence, we are galvanizing momentum to change the way we impact girls and their self-esteem," added Miller.

For more information about events near you, or to view and download The Code of Confidence, visit AthletaGirl.com.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to carry a woman through her life in motion – from yoga and training to commute and travel. In 2016 the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its about 170 retail stores across the country, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com .

About Girls Leadership

Girls leadership is a national nonprofit equipping girls with the skills to exercise the power of their voice. They work with girls k-12 and their primary influencers – parents, teachers, and caregivers – to create sustainable impact. They see girls' every-day relationships with friends and family as the primary opportunity to teach leadership skills that will serve them over a life-time: self-advocacy, negotiation, compromise, personal responsibility and conflict as an opportunity for change. Girls Leadership is partnering with schools, teachers, and community-based organizations to reach one million girls by 2021. Learn more about their resources at girlsleadership.org.

[1] Confidence Code for Girls, By Claire Shipman, Katty Kay and JillEllyn Riley, 2018

