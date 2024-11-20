Athletic Brewing and Netflix Launch Marine Odyssey IPA

Second release in Athletic's limited-edition series with Netflix celebrates new 'Our Oceans' documentary

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's largest non-alcoholic brewery, today announced the second installment in its series of limited-edition collaboration brews with Netflix, one of the world's leading entertainment services.

Inspired by Netflix's new five-part documentary series Our Oceans1, Marine Odyssey IPA celebrates the beauty and complexity of our shared seas. This limited-edition hazy IPA features a majestic mix of hops, and a delicate grain blend for a bright and refreshing drinking experience.

"We're thrilled to unveil the second release of our three-part collaboration series with Netflix," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic. "Just as Our Oceans uses groundbreaking technology to capture the hidden beauty of marine life, Marine Odyssey embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication to quality. We hope this release invites viewers to dive deeper into the wonder of our oceans and inspires a renewed appreciation for the natural world around us."

Marine Odyssey is now available, just in time for the debut of Our Oceans, which premiered on Netflix on Nov. 20. Marine Odyssey will be sold nationally at select retail locations across the U.S. and on athleticbrewing.com . Customers in Canada will also be able to purchase Marine Odyssey on athleticbrewing.ca .

Narrated by former President Barack Obama, Our Oceans takes viewers on a 75,000-mile cruise across and beneath the oceans, giving us unprecedented access to some of the most unexplored realms of our planet. Using cutting-edge scientific research and newly-developed underwater filmmaking technology, the series overflows with stunning action sequences, eye-popping drone footage, intimate seabed closeups, and countless never-before-seen animal behaviors. Discover the stories beneath the surface of the water in this stunning nature documentary series, which explores each of the Earth's five oceans. Watch the official trailer for Our Oceans on YouTube .

Marine Odyssey utilizes premium ingredients, including carefully selected hops and grains. The result is an aromatic wave of grapefruit, orange, and lemongrass. Each 12 oz. can of Marine Odyssey is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 60 calories, 14g of carbs, <1g of protein, and 0g of fat. It is made with Motueka, Riwaka, and Southern Passion hops, features neat notes of citrus, and is lightly sweet.

The collaboration series between Athletic Brewing and Netflix features three unique co-branded non-alcoholic beers. The first brew, released in 2023 and called Geralt's Gold, was a non-alcoholic hoppy helles inspired by the hit fantasy drama The Witcher2 and the show's legendary anti-hero – Geralt of Rivia. Athletic and Netflix plan to release a third and final brew and more details will be shared at a later date.

Launched in 2018, Athletic Brewing is the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with over 100 prestigious taste awards. The company operates state-of-the-art breweries in Connecticut and California and produces upwards of 50 world-class non-alcoholic beers annually. It is the largest non-alcoholic beer brand in the U.S., with over 19% market share3.

According to recent data, 64% of consumers claim to be moderating their alcohol consumption4. Dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer are up 25% year-to-date, and Athletic Brewing is driving over 32% of category growth5.

Inspired by the series and as part of its Two For The Trails environmental grant program, Athletic will donate $15,000 to SeaTrees to support their Coastal Watershed Restoration project of the San Elijo Lagoon in Cardiff, California. The funds will help restore roughly 3,750 sq. ft. of the salt marsh, including the eradication of invasive plants, the procurement and planting of essential native species, and necessary maintenance and monitoring.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Chris Furnari | [email protected]

Jack Taylor PR | [email protected]

Additional Assets:

Brand images can be downloaded HERE .

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is the largest and most decorated non-alcoholic brewery in America. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA beer that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched in 2018, Athletic is now the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America6 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company7. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 50,000 retailers and 25,000 on-premise venues. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com .

Follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , and YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things Athletic.

1 OUR OCEANS ™/© Netflix. Used with permission.

2THE WITCHER is a trademark of CD PROJEKT, S.A. and used with permission. Set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books. © Netflix, Inc.

3, 5, 6 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, CYTD Wks ending 10/05/24.

4 IWSR analysis

7 Brewers Association Top 50 U.S. Brewing Companies

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company