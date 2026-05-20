Athletic Brewing Launches Largest-Ever Summer Campaign Alongside Patriotic Packaging and New Seasonal Brew

Backed by a major national media investment, the campaign includes new TV ads, a pro athlete signing, and limited-time pours

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, is kicking off summer 2026 in a big way with its largest-ever seasonal media investment, the debut of a new national commercial, and the release of limited-edition patriotic packaging — all designed to bring people together as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary this Fourth of July.

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this Fourth of July, Athletic Brewing Company has launched special-edition Run Wild IPA 12-oz cans and 12-packs wrapped in red, white, and blue visuals for a limited time.

Launched earlier this month, "Exceed Every Expectation" spotlights Athletic Brewing's award-winning Run Wild IPA and stars Athletic Brewing Co-Founder and COO John Walker, alongside an Athletic brewer and sensory specialist, food and beverage tastemakers, and celebrated culinary artists. Together, they share what makes Run Wild the quintessential IPA.

"From the very beginning, Run Wild has represented what's possible when you refuse to compromise on quality, flavor, and brewing standards," said Rosalie Kennedy, Sr. Director of Marketing for Athletic Brewing. "With Exceed Every Expectation, we're celebrating the brew that redefined the perception of non-alcoholic beer, changed the way we drink, and continues to surprise beer lovers with every sip."

In the new TV spot, chef and restaurateur Chris Cosentino described his first time trying Athletic Brewing as a "revelation," while veteran beer industry writer Jenn Litz-Kirk called Run Wild a "great IPA, period."

Acclaimed chef and Athletic investor David Chang, journalist and author John Holl, and Athletic teammates Ryan Galligan and Caleb Malaer also appear in the new commercial.

Airing nationally and supported by an expected 120% increase in national media spend year-over-year, Athletic Brewing's summer marketing campaign will include a mix of streaming and online video, audio, podcast, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

The investment marks Athletic Brewing's largest national marketing initiative as demand for full-flavored non-alcoholic beer continues to accelerate, with off-premise dollar sales growing 22%1.

Patriotic Packaging & Pours

The arrival of the new ad campaign coincides with the release of special-edition Run Wild packaging adorned with stars and stripes, and the launch of Fruited Fields, a non-alcoholic radler inspired by the vast views of the American countryside.

To commemorate America's semiquincentennial, Athletic Brewing has wrapped its Run Wild IPA 12-packs and 12-oz cans with red, white, and blue visuals for a limited time.

"As the country comes together to celebrate this historic milestone, we wanted to create something that invites everyone to raise a can of Athletic and salute the moment," said Kennedy. "Whether it's a backyard barbecue, a beach day, or watching fireworks with friends, we are proud to help redefine how people gather, connect, and celebrate together."

Crafted for the modern-day pioneer, Fruited Fields is brewed with raspberry, white grapefruit, and blueberry flavors (with other natural flavors) for a smooth sweetness with a bright kick. Lush berry aromas and a twist of white grapefruit give each sip a clean, refreshing finish.

Each 12 oz. can of Fruited Fields is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 80 calories, 15g of carbs, <1g of protein, and 0g of fat. It is now available in 12-packs at retailers nationwide, and in 6-packs on athleticbrewing.com.

First Professional Baseball Player Signing

From summer cookouts and concerts to evenings at the ballpark, Athletic Brewing is celebrating the moments and traditions that define the American summer. The company has teamed up with its first professional baseball player, LA fan-favorite Teoscar Hernández, who appears in a new regional ad campaign.

A right-handed power hitter famous for his "Mr. Seeds" celebrations, Hernández is embracing a new nickname, "Mr. Sips," now that he's joined the Athletic Brewing Athlete Roster.

"The best thing about Athletic Brewing is it's super flavorful, tastes great, [and there's] no hangover," Hernández says in the latest "Living Athletic" TV ad.

In the 30-second spot, now airing throughout Los Angeles, Hernández shares a glimpse into his off-day routine — which includes a light workout, an intense game of el dominó, and a few cold Athletic brews.

Together, the summer campaign, limited-edition releases, and signing of Hernández reflect Athletic Brewing's continued growth. The company's off-premise dollar sales are up nearly 24%2 as more consumers embrace moderation and demand for flavorful non-alcoholic beer continues to rise.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Chris Furnari | [email protected]

Jack Taylor PR | [email protected]

Additional Assets:

Brand images can be downloaded HERE.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting full-flavored NA brews that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America3 and a top 15 U.S. brewing company4. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com.

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1, 2 Circana, Total US Multi Outlet + C Store, Latest 52 Wks ending 4/19/26

3 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, Latest 52 Wks ending 4/18/26

4Brewers Association: 2025 Annual Craft Brewing Industry Production Report

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company