Athletico Announces a Clinical Affiliation Agreement with BJC HealthCare

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leader in physical and occupational therapy, has entered into a Clinical Affiliation Agreement with BJC HealthCare. This collaboration is the first-of-its-kind for Athletico, aimed at providing expanded access to high quality therapy services for BJC patients, employees and their families.

Athletico and BJC HealthCare evaluated local market and patient needs and recognized the opportunity to collaborate to provide expanded access to high quality outpatient rehabilitation services. The clinical affiliation between BJC and Athletico Physical Therapy will enhance continuity of care and collaboration between providers. In addition, it will expand access to care for BJC's patients, employees and their families by adding 40+ Athletico locations to BJC's existing therapy locations in the greater St. Louis area, including Metro East in southern Illinois. BJC's patients, employees and dependents can take advantage of the additional therapy treatment options close to their homes and workplaces.

Athletico Physical Therapy and BJC HealthCare will also collaborate on new initiatives to improve access, affordability, and excellent clinical care to the communities they serve together. This affiliation will allow physicians and therapists to more easily share clinical protocols, progress notes, and patient outcomes to support continued enhancements in quality of care. The use of risk adjustment algorithms to influence improved outcomes will continue to be a focus for the therapists to establish comprehensive treatment programs, benchmarks and reduced recovery times with fewer complications and readmissions.

"This is an important step for two great organizations collaborating on a new patient care model that will expand access and improve the quality of care for the greater St. Louis community," says Ron Rodgers, President and CEO of Athletico.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. Athletico also has a telehealth offering for physical and occupational therapy that provides patients with the ability to connect with clinicians virtually through a live video feed from the comfort of their homes. For more information, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the U.S., and is focused on delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. With 2019 revenues of $5.7 billion, BJC serves the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities and includes 15 hospitals and multiple community health locations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. For more information, visit www.bjc.org.

CONTACT: Mandy Pasquale | Athletico Physical Therapy

630-575-6269 | [email protected]

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Related Links

www.athletico.com

