Athletico Announces New Specialized Service to "Trick Body" to Reduce Recovery Time and Increase Patient Outcomes

"B STRONG stood out to us in terms of the safety, ease of use, and versatility of the product in combination with the expertise and support of Dr. Stray-Gundersen and the team behind B STRONG," said Grant Koster, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Athletico Physical Therapy. "We've seen great results in some of our tests sites and the affordability of B STRONG now allows us to offer BFR training company-wide, so we can continually provide our patients the best, safest, and most effective treatment services possible."

Utilization of BFR technology combats the loss of muscle in an injured limb during the inactive period after injury. With BFR, a rehabilitation professional may be able to manipulate the athlete's protein synthesis into a positive state. This way patients are able to get the benefits that accompany heavy lifting early in the recovery process before they are cleared and/or if they don't have the strength for it. Numerous patients could benefit from BFR rehabilitation, including those recovering from: knee ligament reconstructions, Achilles repairs, fractures, knee cartilage repairs, muscle strains, nerve injuries, rotator cuff repairs, severe musculoskeletal trauma, symptomatic knee osteoarthritis and total joint replacement.

During BFR training, patients wear inflatable belts around the upper portion of the arms and/or legs to safely slow the flow of blood in the limb. The belts are inflated to individualized pressures prescribed by the B STRONG system, and simple, low-load exercise produces muscle burn comparable to intense anaerobic training. This strong fatigue produces hypertrophy and strength gains on par with traditional weight lifting exercises.

Tests have shown that when combining low weight exercises with BFR, there is an augmented protein synthesis response including a 46 percent rise in protein syntheses three hours post training with BFR at low loads. Additionally, the application of BFR for two weeks after ACL surgery reduced atrophy in the quadriceps by more than half on repeat MRI imaging. A second ACL study found that patients utilizing BFR were able to restore quadriceps strength to 91 percent of the pre-operative level compared to only 64 percent in the group receiving standard care [iii].

"Athletico has constantly shown a desire to lead and push the boundaries of physical therapy," said Sean Whalen, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of B STRONG. "As a leader in the field of BFR training, it's an honor for us to be working so closely together to help deliver the best care and service to the public. We've seen amazing results with our product, and are excited to help expand B STRONG's impact to every Athletico facility in the country."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 400 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

About B Strong

B Strong was founded in 2016 by Sean Whalen (CEO) and James Stray-Gundersen, MD (Chief Medical Officer), and is a pioneer and global leader in the field of blood flow restriction training equipment and application development. With Sean's background in product development from founding AlterG, maker of the Anti-Gravity TreadmillTM, and Jim's 30+ years consulting for the likes of FIFA, various Olympic programs, etc., B Strong launched the world's first safe, affordable, and effective BFR system that pairs proprietary hardware with an educational app. We are proud providers of equipment and training to the US Military, professional and NCAA strength and conditioning and athletic training programs, as well as top hospitals and rehabilitation clinics throughout the world. Our mission is to make BFR training affordable, safe, easy to use, and accessible for everyone on the planet who cares about health and fitness. We offer professional packages designed for institutions looking to offer BFR training as well as consumer packages that provide individuals time efficient, easy-to-do exercise programs in the comfort of their own homes in order to stay healthy and reduce wear and tear on the body at the same time. As we push the frontier of BFR training, we looking forward to sharing our knowledge and experience with you! For more information please feel free to visit our website (www.gobstrong.com), email us: info@gobstrong.com, or follow us: Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook @gobstrong.com.

