Athletico Gives Back by Hosting Virtual Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

"Hosting a virtual blood drive is consistent with Athletico's greater purpose of empowering people, inspiring hope, and transforming lives," said Jason Bannack, VP of Athletic Training. "With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, patient, loved one or neighbor. The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood."

In support of National Athletic Training Month (NATM), Athletico's athletic training team will be donating blood as an opportunity to give back to the community. This year's NATM theme is "Athletic Trainers Are Essential to Health Care." Athletic trainers are accredited and certified professionals, providing prevention, examination, evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions for athletes of all ages. They are the first ones on the field and the last to leave, making their job vital to ensuring every player is able to compete in a safe environment. Their skill set and quick thinking have saved numerous lives and they plan to extend that effort by pledging to donate blood.

As part of the blood drive, Athletico's 400+ athletic trainers will be encouraging others to take the pledge to donate blood and have partnered with the American Red Cross to enable people to quickly and easily find donation opportunities closest to them.

Athletico's blood drive supports the American Red Cross, a not-for-profit organization that supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients. The #AthleticoCares Virtual Blood Drive will kick off on March 1, and those interested in pledging to donate can click here for more details and find a convenient location to donate blood.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

