Athletico Physical Therapy and PicklePlay Team Up for Exclusive Partnership

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a record number of players joining the pickleball community, Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and athletic training services, is excited to announce a new partnership with PicklePlay , a comprehensive pickleball app that helps players find local pickleball courts, clubs, events and players. The partnership will provide PicklePlay's nearly 100,000 users nationwide with exclusive content to support wellness and injury-prevention in the sport, as well as access to in-clinic and virtual free assessments at Athletico locations throughout the country.

Athletico Physical Therapy and PicklePlay are excited to team up to provide app users with injury-prevention content and access to free assessments at Athletico locations nationwide.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and it is easy and fun to play for all ages. With a low barrier to entry, all you need is a paddle, a pickleball and a friend or two, and you are set to hit the courts," said Blake Renaud, Founder and CEO of PicklePlay. "We are excited to help grow the pickleball community by helping players find courts on our map screen and providing users great pickleball content. We want our users to be educated on injury prevention specific to the sport, and we look forward to providing resources in partnership with Athletico to help players overcome any pickleball-related injuries."

The rise in popularity of pickleball has also brought a rise in injuries with an estimated 36.5 million people picking up the sport last year. From sprains, strains and fractures, pickleball enthusiasts, particularly those ages 55 to 75, are often at a higher risk for musculoskeletal injuries . Physical therapy can help players prepare their bodies for the physical demands of the sport, from preventing injuries to alleviating pain and helping players with proper body mechanics, so they can stay in the game injury-free.

"PicklePlay has a highly engaged community of players, and we are excited about the mutual benefits of this partnership," said Carrie Bienkowski, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Athletico. "Pickleball is a wonderful lifelong activity but is also physically challenging on muscles and joints, and we are seeing more patients in our clinics with pickleball-related injuries. We look forward to supporting PicklePlay members with injury-prevention education to help improve their longevity in the game."

To stay up to date on the latest pickleball content, visit The Official PicklePlay Blog for more health, wellness, and injury-prevention tips in partnership with Athletico.

