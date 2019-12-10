Athletico Physical Therapy Announces 7th Annual Coach of the Year Award Winner

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy is proud to announce Missy Mason of Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in Palos Heights, Illinois as the winner of the 7th Annual Athletico Coach of the Year Award. In addition to receiving a commemorative plaque, Coach Mason received four tickets to the Big Ten Football Championship game held on December 7, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Athletico Coach of the Year Award was created to recognize coaches for all they do to serve their local communities, including sportsmanship, coaching success and classroom involvement.

"We are excited to announce Missy Mason as Athletico's 2019 Coach of the Year. With over 30 years of teaching and coaching experience, she has been looked at as a leader and mentor by her students and fellow coaching peers," said Jason Bannack, Vice President of Outreach Services at Athletico. "Her commitment to the development of those around her lives in her daily work via her infectious character and passion for success in academics."

Nominated by an Athletico employee and member of the local Stagg High School community, Coach Mason has impacted students on and off the court, field and golf course. She exemplifies leadership in every regard, whether she is coaching, teaching or being an administrator for the school. Coach Mason is truly a role model whose contributions to sportsmanship, athletic success and classroom involvement embodies the Coach of the Year award.

"Missy is an amazing teacher, coach and person that has touched and influenced the lives and careers of many students, athletes and colleagues at Stagg for over 30 years. Missy is known not just to the Stagg community, but all over this state and beyond," said Terry Treasure, Stagg High School Athletic Director. "I have been blessed to work side by side with her for 15 years. The ultimate compliment I can give her is that I wish my own children could have been taught and coached by her. She is the perfect mold for Coach of the Year. It's been an honor to call her a colleague and friend!"

The Coach of the Year Award was open to any junior high or high school level coach within the states of Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas or Wisconsin. Nominations were open to the public and submitted via an online entry form. Nominators were required to explain why their coach should be recognized. A selection committee within Athletico reviewed the nominations before selecting Coach Mason as the winner. Nominations for the 2019 award will be accepted next fall.

