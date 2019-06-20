Athletico Physical Therapy Announces New CEO

"I am pleased to welcome Ron to the Athletico management team," said Mark Kaufman, Founder and Chairman of Athletico. "Ron is a strong and passionate leader with more than 30 years of healthcare operations experience. He understands how to grow healthcare organizations while maintaining the highest standards of care. During the time we've already spent together, I am convinced Ron's skills, commitment to excellence and belief in servant culture and leadership will add strength and experience to our leadership team."

Rodgers joined Fresenius in 2010 when National Vascular Care, a company he co-founded to improve access to care primarily for dialysis patients' vascular complications, was acquired by a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care. Rodgers held various leadership roles at Fresenius with a focus on expanding the vascular division, improving access to dialysis care, quality outcomes, innovation, and improving the patient and employee experiences. During his tenure, Fresenius achieved the highest results in the industry as part of the government's Five-Star Quality Rating System, a validation of commitment to the highest quality of patient care. Prior to co-founding National Vascular Care, Rodgers held senior positions with various healthcare companies.

"I'm excited to join Athletico and work closely with Mark to further accelerate the company's impressive growth and success," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico. "Like Mark and the thousands of expert clinicians at Athletico, I believe in the importance of treating patients as people, not just a series of medical conditions. It's inspiring to see what Mark and the leadership team have built since opening the first Athletico clinic in 1991. I look forward to working together with Mark and the team to expand Athletico's footprint and its range of therapeutic services, providing high-quality patient care while preserving its outstanding culture."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 475 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico

