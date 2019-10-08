Athletico Physical Therapy Announces New Chief Human Resource Officer

"Khymberly will be a strong addition to the Athletico senior management team," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. "She embraces Athletico's patient-centric focus where every employee, regardless of role, has an impact on patient outcomes. Khymberly has a proven track record of implementing initiatives that improve employee performance and engagement. Her strategic and innovative expertise will play an integral role in our ability to attract, retain and develop the very best talent in our industry and contribute to Athletico's continued growth and success."

Booth brings over 20 years of human resources experience, including senior leadership roles at Humana and BP. Most recently, Booth managed a consulting practice focused on developing HR strategies and processes for small to mid-sized companies. Booth holds a master's degree in business and human resource management and a bachelor's degree in psychology, both from University of Houston.

"I am thrilled to join the Athletico Physical Therapy team and look forward to working alongside some of the most talented people in health care," said Khymberly Booth. "Ron and the senior team at Athletico recognize that the company's most important asset is its employees. Together, we'll build upon a culture that's devoted to helping every patient live a healthy and pain-free life."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 475 locations throughout 12 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

