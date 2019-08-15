Athletico Physical Therapy Announces Partnership with Nebraska Athletics

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Athletico Physical Therapy today announced a partnership with Nebraska Athletics and Learfield IMG College's Husker Sports Properties. The affiliation marks an exciting addition to Athletico's robust collaboration with collegiate athletic programs across the country, including five Big Ten universities and the Big Ten Conference.

"We are thrilled to partner with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and to support Nebraska Athletics," said Mike Berlin, Regional Manager at Athletico, a UNL Alum and Founder of the former Excel Physical Therapy. "UNL is a great university and we share the same goal of helping individuals perform at their highest level. This relationship is a natural step as we expand our presence in the state of Nebraska."

The multi-year agreement includes signage, digital and radio marketing assets, as well as hospitality opportunities for Athletico.

In addition to 14 clinics in Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa, Athletico currently operates two clinics in Lincoln, including an East Lincoln location that opened in April 2019. Both clinics serve as a convenient resource for University of Nebraska students and staff, as well as the surrounding communities.

Athletico entered the Nebraska market in late 2017 with its acquisition of Excel Physical Therapy, a leading physical therapy and industrial rehabilitation provider since 1988. Following the acquisition, Athletico now operates more than 475 clinics throughout 12 states.

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 475 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

About Learfield IMG College

Husker Sports Properties is the locally based team for Learfield IMG College, which unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform. The company's extensive commerce, experiential and media solutions create ultimate opportunities for fan engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, broadcasting, digital and social media; ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has long had the privilege of being an advocate for intercollegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

