Athletico Physical Therapy Expands into Georgia and South Carolina with Acquisition of Georgialina Physical Therapy

The latest acquisition by Athletico marks the company's entrance into Georgia and South Carolina, and will increase patient access to high-quality care by expanding its network to include over 600 locations across 19 states. During the transition period, all Georgialina locations will remain open and continue to serve new and existing patients.

"At Athletico, we pride ourselves on creating exceptional patient experiences rooted in a foundation of trust, integrity and innovation. After meeting with the Georgialina team, it was clear that they share our values and passion for providing high-quality care, as well as improving access for patients," said Ron Rodgers, President and CEO of Athletico. "We believe both Georgia and South Carolina present unique opportunities to have an even greater impact and bring physical therapy services to even more patients. We are looking forward to officially welcoming the entire team at Georgialina to the Athletico family."

Georgialina Physical Therapy began treating patients in 2000 with the simple mission of providing quality healthcare, coupled with specialized services and convenient access for all patients. Georgialina's experienced team of clinicians provide a full range of physical therapy services and specialty services, including dry needling, manual therapy, vestibular therapy, and more.

"We are very excited that we have found a partner that values our employees and our patients as much as we have for over 20 years," said Brett Brannon, Founder of Georgialina Physical Therapy. "Our partnership with Athletico will allow us to continue to grow and meet the needs of our patients with the highest quality of care and the most experienced and capable staff. We couldn't be more excited about the future."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 600 locations throughout 19 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

About Georgialina Physical Therapy

Georgialina Physical Therapy is a leading provider of physical therapy and specialized treatment services with 17 locations throughout Georgia and South Carolina. For more than 20 years, Georgialina's highly experienced team of Georgia or South Carolina physical therapists have offered a full range of physical therapy and specialized treatment services to treat pain, injuries, or discomfort. For more information, visit: https://georgialinapt.com.

