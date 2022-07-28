Athletico Physical Therapy Expands Presence in Mississippi and Oklahoma

Athletico continues on growth trajectory with acquisitions of Crossroads Rehabilitation and Action Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy announced today it will further grow its presence in the Mississippi and Oklahoma markets with the acquisitions of Crossroads Rehabilitation and Action Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation. The two acquisitions support Athletico's growth aspirations to expand its impact and serve more patients in communities throughout Northeast Mississippi and Central Oklahoma.

"We are thrilled to partner with Crossroads and Action. Both companies have established impressive reputations as leading therapy providers in their regions, and they bring experienced teams with a strong focus on delivering exceptional patient care," said Chris Throckmorton, President and CEO of Athletico. "We look forward to welcoming them to Athletico and working together to provide outstanding care to more communities throughout Mississippi and Oklahoma."

Crossroads, a premier physical therapy and rehabilitation service provider, was founded in 2004 with the mission of providing exceptional care to local communities at nine clinics throughout Northeast Mississippi. Crossroads' clinicians specialize in physical and occupational therapy, and treating sports injuries, balance issues, industrial injuries, and more to help patients return to the activities they love the most.

"Our companies were founded by clinicians who value a patient-centered approach to providing high-quality therapy services in our communities," said Chan Brown, PT, Co-founder of Crossroads Rehabilitation. "We are excited to join Athletico to continue our growth and impact as many patients as possible in Mississippi. Additionally, Athletico is an organization that deeply values its people, and our partnership will further the professional growth and educational opportunities for our employees."

Founded in 2011 by owner, Katie Landes, PT, Action is a leading provider of physical and occupational therapy with five locations in Central Oklahoma. Action is committed to delivering high-quality and personalized care to the Shawnee, Seminole, Tecumseh, Harrah, and Midwest City communities. Action's therapists provide sports and orthopedic rehabilitation, geriatric care, pediatric care, vestibular rehab, and occupational therapy with the goal of helping patients get back to their highest level of function.

"Partnering with Athletico is a natural fit for us because we share a passion and culture driven by our commitment to patient-centric care and clinical excellence," said Katie Landes, PT, Owner of Action Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation. "We are very excited about the opportunity to join Athletico to grow and enhance our services and quality of care in the Central Oklahoma region."

