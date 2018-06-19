Athletico Physical Therapy Opens Fourth Clinic in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Lincoln Park on Monday, June 18th at 2520 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60647. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the Chicagoland area.
"I look forward to engraining myself into the midtown community and being present at the Midtown Athletic Club gym," said Vincent Isaac, PT, DPT and Facility Manager of Athletico. "Our clinic offers an easily accessible location with parking as well as convenient hours to accommodate those with busy schedules."
To learn more, or to schedule a free injury screening, visit www.athletico.com/MidtownLincolnPark.
Services available at Athletico Midtown Lincoln Park include:
- Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.
- Free injury screenings – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute screen. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Restrictions apply.
- Work Injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.
- Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists focus on treatments that decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of symptoms, improve an individual's function and mobility and improve a patient's quality of life.
- Dry needling – Dry needling involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. The technique takes from five to eight minutes and helps reduce pain, restore function and improve activity levels.
Additionally, Athletico Midtown Lincoln Park:
- Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.
- Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.
- Schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient's request.
- Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.
- Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.
Athletico Midtown Lincoln Park
2520 N. Elston Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
Phone: 773-360-5503
www.athletico.com/MidtownLincolnPark
MidtownLincolnPark@athletico.com
ABOUT ATHLETICO
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 400 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.comand follow us on Twitter at @athletico.
CONTACT: Cassie Burica | Weber Shandwick
312-988-2199 | cburica@webershandwick.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-fourth-clinic-in-lincoln-park-300668702.html
SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy
