Athletico Physical Therapy Opens Fourth Clinic in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Lincoln Park on Monday, June 18th at 2520 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60647. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the Chicagoland area.

"I look forward to engraining myself into the midtown community and being present at the Midtown Athletic Club gym," said Vincent Isaac, PT, DPT and Facility Manager of Athletico. "Our clinic offers an easily accessible location with parking as well as convenient hours to accommodate those with busy schedules."